

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association showed that more parents are refusing vitamin K shots for their newborn babies.



The American Academy of Pediatrics has recommended that all newborns get one vitamin K shot at birth, as babies are born with very low levels of vitamin K, which the body needs to form blood clots and prevent dangerous bleeding.



During the study, the researchers reviewed electronic medical records from more than 5 million babies born in 403 hospitals across all 50 U.S. states between 2017 and 2024. They found that about 4 percent, roughly 200,000 babies, did not receive the vitamin K shot. The rate has risen from under 3 percent in 2017 to over 5 percent in 2024.



Notably, the trend was most common among non-Hispanic white families. The biggest increase happened between 2019 and 2020, and it continued during and after the COVID pandemic.



Scott, a pediatrician at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, said more research and clear information are needed to address mistrust and misinformation about the vitamin K shot. He emphasized that there have been no major policy changes from hospitals or medical organizations, so the rise is most likely due to parents choosing to refuse the shot.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News