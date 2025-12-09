Terra Firma Energy ("TFE"), a leading developer, owner, and operator of flexible generation assets across the UK, today welcomed the recent RWE industry analysis highlighting the critical role that flexible gas-fired generation will continue to play in supporting Britain's decarbonising electricity system.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251209452585/en/

Terra Firma Energy's Burtonhead Road 20MW flexible Generation Plant in St Helens, UK

As the UK accelerates the deployment of renewable energy, new commentary from major UK generators underscores that flexible gas-fired plants remain essential for grid stability, resilience, and security of supply. While operating hours are projected to decrease over time, these strategically located assets provide rapid-response capacity, frequency support, and balancing services needed to manage intermittency in a renewables-led power system.

TFE Development Director, Zach Dodds-Brown said:

"The UK's energy strategy is undergoing its most profound shift in generations. Renewables will lead the transition, but flexible generation remains the backbone that ensures homes and businesses can rely on a stable and resilient energy supply. Terra Firma Energy is proud to be at the forefront of delivering this critical infrastructure, enabling the UK to decarbonise without compromising security."

The recent RWE article cites a national flexible gas fleet of more than 7 GW that continues to provide essential system services, quick-start capability, and operational flexibility, key attributes as the UK increases reliance on wind and solar generation. These findings align closely with TFE's strategy to expand its portfolio of highly responsive, high-efficiency flexible generation plants, designed to run only when needed and to complement low-carbon generation.

The RWE article also notes NESO's forecasts, which show that significant flexible gas capacity will still be required through the 2030s to maintain security of supply as renewable generation grows. Even with falling run hours, NESO expects flexible gas to remain essential during periods of low wind and system stress.

TFE is currently developing a significant portfolio of flexible generation projects, supported by long-term Capacity Market contracts that provide stable returns while ensuring system availability during periods of peak demand or renewable shortfall.

Zach added "Flexible generation is not a barrier to decarbonisation, it is an enabler. Our portfolio ensures that renewable energy can be integrated at scale while keeping the lights on."

With increasing grid volatility and growing demand for fast-acting reserve capacity, TFE expects flexible generation to continue playing a pivotal role through the 2030s and beyond.

About Terra Firma Energy

Terra Firma Energy constructs, owns and operates flexible power generation plants across the UK. With three operational sites and additional sites under construction totalling 116MW, the company is expanding through development and acquisition to support the UK's transition to a resilient, flexible, low-carbon energy system.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251209452585/en/

Contacts:

Terra Firma Energy Limited

Helen Aletras

Head of PR and Communications

Tel: +44 (0)203 890 3116

Helen.aletras@terrafirmaenergy.com