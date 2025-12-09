5E Advanced Materials, Inc.: 5E Advanced Materials to Present at RedChip Virtual Critical Minerals Conference

CEO Paul Weibel to Provide Strategic and Commercial Update as 5E Advances Key Milestones and Strengthens Its Position in the U.S. Critical Minerals Supply Chain

HESPERIA, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 9, 2025 / 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. ("5E" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:FEAM)(ASX:5EA), a U.S. development-stage company focused on becoming a vertically integrated global leader and supplier of refined borates and advanced boron derivative materials, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Paul Weibel will present at the RedChip Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference on December 10, 2025, at 1:30 PM Eastern Time. The event will highlight high-growth opportunities as North America accelerates efforts to onshore critical mineral supply chains.

During the presentation, Mr. Weibel will discuss:

Progress across key commercial and technical workstreams

5E's positioning within the U.S. critical minerals landscape

Near-term milestones supporting customer engagement and long-term growth

"This is a pivotal period for 5E as we continue advancing the commercial and technical foundations required to scale a secure, domestic boron supply chain," says Paul Weibel, CEO, 5E Advanced Materials. "We look forward to engaging with investors and demonstrating why 5E is uniquely positioned to support the reshoring of critical materials essential to energy, technology, and defense applications."

A live Q&A session with investors will follow the formal presentation. Registration details for the event can be accessed via RedChip's conference platform here.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's development plans, production capabilities, commercialization strategy, offtake discussions, customer qualification processes and success thereof, market demand for boron and lithium, the potential applications of its products across energy, defense, and industrial markets, and ability to access and secure any government-based financing. Any forward-looking statements are based on 5E's current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's development plans, production capabilities, commercialization strategy, offtake discussions, customer qualification processes, market demand for boron and lithium, and potential applications of its products across energy, defense, and industrial markets, and ability to access and secure any government-based financing. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in 5E's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are based on information available to 5E as of the date hereof and are made only as of the date of this release. 5E undertakes no obligation to update such information except as required under applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing 5E's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. In light of the foregoing, investors are urged not to rely on any forward-looking statement in reaching any conclusion or making any investment decision about any securities of 5E.

