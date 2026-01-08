5E Advanced Materials, Inc.: 5E Advanced Materials Successfully Completes LCD Glass Trial for Major U.S. LCD Glass Manufacturer

Borate Product Successfully Passed All Qualification Parameters; Successful Trial Unlocks Path to Offtake Agreement

HESPERIA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 8, 2026 / 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. ("5E" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:FEAM)(ASX:5EA), a company focused on becoming a vertically integrated global leader and supplier of refined borates and advanced boron derivative materials, today announced that its boric acid successfully passed all qualification parameters in a 20-ton commercial tank trial. The trial, conducted by a major U.S.-headquartered LCD glass manufacturer, began in December and represents a key step toward a potential initial offtake agreement and an important advancement in the Company's commercialization strategy. The full qualification program included evaluation of key impurity profiles, moisture content, particle size distribution, flowability, and a logistics and shipping evaluation in a commercial manufacturing environment. 5E's product met the customer's specifications across these parameters for LCD glass production.

"Completing this customer qualification trial demonstrates another meaningful milestone on 5E's path to commercialization and positions 5E with the necessary customer approvals for an offtake agreement," said Paul Weibel, Chief Executive Officer. "We believe this commercial validation successfully demonstrates 5E's capabilities to produce on-spec product in commercial quantities for the LCD glass industry and positions the company to secure its first offtake agreement."

Trial Highlights

Completion of 20-ton commercial tank trial with all qualification parameters met

Concludes a multi-stage qualification program, including lab analysis, a supply chain trial, and a successful commercial tank trial

Demonstrates ability to deliver an on-spec product at commercial quantities, including logistics and handling performance

Next step: advance offtake discussions toward commercial terms

The customer qualification process spanned approximately eight months and included lab testing, supply chain validation, and a full commercial tank trial. The LCD glass industry requires some of the highest quality standards in the borate market, and the major customer for whom 5E has successfully qualified its product maintains a multi-stage testing and qualification program. Testing of 5E's product began in April 2025 when samples passed an initial technical evaluation and lab-based glass melting process. Upon the successful lab trial, 5E's product was recommended for a supply chain trial which 5E successfully passed in August 2025. The supply chain trial was another critical step to assist in gauging finished product moisture levels and assessing flowability before input into a real-time glass manufacturing environment. In October 2025, 5E shipped 20 tons of boric acid to Southeast Asia for the customer to conduct a tank trial in a commercial manufacturing environment. 5E was notified in early December 2025 that the trial commenced and initial performance indications were positive. With the trial complete, 5E's product has passed all required testing parameters and confirmed the product produced meets specifications for LCD glass manufacturing.

In addition to LCD glass manufacturing, boron is a critical mineral that enables modern day technological and everyday applications. Boron strengthens solar panel glass, improves battery performance and durability, creates a safer nuclear reactor by absorbing neutrons, and supports the lightweight armor that protects American troops. In aerospace, boron-based composites boost performance by reducing weight, and in agriculture, boron fertilizers enhance crop yields. Boron's recent inclusion on the United States Department of Interior's 2025 Critical Minerals List, together with the designation of 5E's facility as Critical Infrastructure, reinforces the strategic importance of 5E's potential entry into this concentrated market. These applications underscore the importance of establishing a reliable domestic boron supply chain to support U.S. manufacturing, energy security, and defense readiness.

About 5E Advanced Materials, Inc.

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq:FEAM)(ASX:5EA) is focused on becoming a vertically integrated global leader and supplier of refined borates and advanced boron materials, complemented by calcium-based co-products, and potentially other by-products such as lithium carbonate. The Company's mission is to become a supplier of these critical materials to industries addressing global decarbonization, energy independence, food, national security, and the defense sector. The Company believes factors such as government regulation and incentives focused on domestic manufacturing and supply chains and capital investments across industries will drive demand for end-use applications like solar and wind energy infrastructure, neodymium-ferro-boron magnets, defense applications, lithium-ion batteries, and other critical material applications. The business is based on the Company's large domestic boron resource, which is located in Southern California and designated as Critical Infrastructure by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and boron was included on the U.S. Government's 2025 Critical Minerals List.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's development plans, production capabilities, commercialization strategy, offtake discussions, customer qualification processes and success thereof, market demand for boron and lithium, the potential applications of its products across energy, defense, agriculture and industrial markets, and ability to access and secure any government-based financing. Any forward-looking statements are based on 5E's current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's development plans, production capabilities, commercialization strategy, offtake discussions, customer qualification processes, market demand for boron and lithium, and potential applications of its products across energy, defense, and industrial markets, and ability to access and secure any government-based financing. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in 5E's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are based on information available to 5E as of the date hereof and are made only as of the date of this release. 5E undertakes no obligation to update such information except as required under applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing 5E's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. In light of the foregoing, investors are urged not to rely on any forward-looking statement in reaching any conclusion or making any investment decision about any securities of 5E.

For further information contact:

Investor Relations

Brett Maas

Hayden IR, LLC

FEAM@haydenir.com

Ph: +1 (480) 861-2425

Media Relations

Paola Ashton

PRA Communications

team@pracommunications.com

Ph: +1 (604) 681-1407

SOURCE: 5E Advanced Materials, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/5e-advanced-materials-successfully-completes-lcd-glass-trial-for-major-u.s.-lcd-g-1125380