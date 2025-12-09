

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China will on Friday release November numbers for consumer and producer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Consumer prices are expected to add 0.3 percent on month and 0.7 percent on year after rising 0.2 percent both on month and on year in October. Producer prices are tipped to fall an annual 2.0 percent after slipping 2.1 percent in the previous month.



Japan will see November figures for producer prices, with forecasts suggesting no change at 0.4 percent on month and 2.7 percent on year.



South Korea will provide November data for unemployment; in October, the jobless rate was 2.6 percent.



Malaysia will release October numbers for unemployment; in September, the unemployment rate was 3.0 percent.



Indonesia will see October data for retail sales; in September, sales were up an annual 3.7 percent.



Finally, the markets in Thailand are closed on Wednesday for Constitution Day and will re-open on Thursday.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News