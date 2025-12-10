

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were up 0.3 percent on month in November, the Bank of Japan said on Monday.



That was in line with expectations and down from the upwardly revised 0.5 percent in October (originally 0.4 percent).



On a yearly basis, producer prices were up 2.7 percent - matching expectations and unchanged from the previous month.



Export prices were up 1.1 percent on month and 1.2 percent on year, the bank said, while import prices rose 0.7 percent on month but sank 2.7 percent on year.



