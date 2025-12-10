

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Delivery Hero SE (DHER.DE) has reaffirmed its focus on unlocking value through significant operational and structural improvements.



As part of its ongoing assessment, the company is considering several strategic options. These include conducting 'best-owner' evaluations for selected assets and country operations, assessing potential strategic partnerships, evaluating capital market transactions, and reviewing capital structure and allocation measures aimed at enhancing value.



The outcome of this review may lead to the execution of selected strategic measures. However, Delivery Hero emphasizes that no decisions have yet been taken, and there is no guarantee that any measures pursued will ultimately improve shareholder value.



