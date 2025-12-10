

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The NZ dollar fell to 2-day lows of 0.5761 against the U.S. dollar and 1.1517 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.5781 and 1.1489, respectively.



Against the yen and the euro, the kiwi edged down to 90.24 and 2.0176 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 90.70 and 2.0111, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.56 against the greenback, 1.16 against the aussie, 86.00 against the yen and 2.06 against the euro.



