San Antonio, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2025) - HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: HIVE) (NASDAQ: HIVE) (FSE: YO0) (the "Company" or "HIVE"), a diversified multinational digital infrastructure company, reports November 2025 Bitcoin production results, highlighted by year-to-date highs in Bitcoin output and all-time highs in global mining capacity, supported by 300 megawatts ("MW") of capacity in Paraguay.

November 2025 Production Highlights

Bitcoin Produced: 290 BTC (up 182% year-over-year from 103 BTC in November 2024)

Average Daily Production: 9.7 BTC/day

Hashrate: Averaged 23.5 Exahash per Second ("EH/s"), peaking at 25.4 EH/s

Fleet Efficiency: 17.5 Joules per Terahash ("J/TH")

BTC per EH/s: 12.3 BTC

HIVE's network share continues to exceed 2% of the global Bitcoin network, reinforcing its position as one of the world's most efficient and sustainable digital-asset operators.

Full Deployment in Paraguay Achieved

In November, two weeks ahead of schedule, the Company commissioned the final ASICs at its Phase 3 Valenzuela campus, bringing the full 300 MW of Paraguay capacity online. This milestone represents 25 EH/s of installed global Bitcoin mining capacity with an average efficiency of approximately 17.5 J/TH.

November highlights include:

7% Hashrate Growth: Increasing from 21.9 EH/s in October to 23.5 EH/s in November.

Record Production: 290 BTC, a year-to-date high.

Building on this momentum, HIVE plans to develop an additional 100 MW hydroelectric-powered data center at its Yguazú campus in early 2026, with full commissioning targeted for calendar Q3 2026. The Company will evaluate the optimal return-on-invested-capital ("ROIC") strategy for this new capacity as it comes online. Once complete, HIVE's total renewable infrastructure footprint will reach 540 MW across three continents, including 400 MW in Paraguay and 140 MW across Canada and Sweden.

Location Installed Hash Pipeline Hash MW Capacity Status New Brunswick, Canada 3.2 EH/s 3.2 EH/s 65 MW Online Lachute, Canada 1.4 EH/s 1.4 EH/s 35 MW Online Sweden 1.9 EH/s 1.9 EH/s 40 MW Online Valenzuela 6.7 EH/s 6.7 EH/s 100 MW Online Yguazú Phase 1 5.1 EH/s 5.1 EH/s 100 MW Online Yguazú Phase 2 6.7 EH/s 6.7 EH/s 100 MW Online Yguazú Phase 3 - - 100 MW Calendar Q3 2026 Total 25.0 EH/s

540 MW



Fast-Tracking HPC Infrastructure for the AI Supercycle

In November, HIVE's subsidiary BUZZ High Performance Computing Inc. ("BUZZ HPC"), a Canadian-based leader in high-performance computing, ranked number one worldwide for network download speed in the latest SemiAnalysis ClusterMAX 2.0 report, a trusted independent benchmark for GPU cloud platforms.

To meet the global surge in compute demand, the Company is accelerating hyperscaler-ready AI and HPC infrastructure on a renewable-energy backbone as record cash flows from Bitcoin mining are funding Tier I to Tier III+ upgrades across its global footprint.

In Toronto, BUZZ HPC is upgrading its 7.2 MW facility for Tier III+ sovereign AI applications, keeping data and compute domestic through operating 2,000 next-generation GPUs. Parallel upgrades in Boden, Sweden, expand Tier III+ capacity to operate an additional 2,000 GPUs for BUZZ HPC operations. This is further complemented by the 2,000 next-generation GPUs that are coming online in BUZZ's partnership with Bell Canada, with the first shipment of 504 GPUs expected to be operational in calendar Q1 2026.

These strategic expansions position HIVE at the forefront of green-energy AI infrastructure, delivering large-scale, high-efficiency compute across North America and Europe. Plans to convert the HIVE New Brunswick Tier I facility to Tier III+ for hyperscaler co-location are also being advanced, with design development and site planning moving forward.

Management Insights

"As we prepare to enter calendar 2026, there is a global arms race as the demand for compute continues to accelerate," said Executive Chairman Frank Holmes. "Our renewable campuses enable low-cost, rapid deployment in months - not years. With Bitcoin's next cycle and AI demand surging, our dual engine model is positioned to capture both supercycles in real time with cash flow from Bitcoin operations driving exponential HPC growth."

Aydin Kilic, President & CEO, added: "HIVE's Paraguay buildout, expanding our global footprint from 6 to 25 EH/s in just six months, has become our model for future growth and our playbook for creating large-scale, renewable digital infrastructure. With one of the world's most efficient Bitcoin mining fleets at 17.5 J/TH and BUZZ HPC ranked number one globally for AI cloud network download speed, we have created a growth flywheel poised to accelerate even further in 2026 and beyond. Our dual engines of growth in data center development for both Tier I Bitcoin mining and Tier III+ HPC conversion compliment our strategy to maximize ROIC in capital deployment."

About HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd.

Founded in 2017, HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. is the first publicly listed company to mine digital assets powered exclusively by green energy. Today, HIVE builds and operates next-generation blockchain and AI data centers across Canada, Sweden, and Paraguay, serving both Bitcoin and high-performance computing (HPC) clients. HIVE's twin-turbo engine infrastructure-driven by Bitcoin mining and NVIDIA GPU-accelerated AI computing-delivers scalable, environmentally responsible solutions for the digital economy.

Forward-Looking Information

