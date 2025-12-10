Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2025) - Defiance Silver Corp. (TSXV: DEF) (OTCQX: DNCVF) (FSE: D4E) (WKN: A1JQW5) ("Defiance" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its 2025 Annual General and Special Meeting (the "AGM") held on Friday, December 5, 2025.

Shareholders approved all items to be acted upon, as outlined in the management information circular of the Company dated October 22, 2025, namely:

Electing all nominees to the board of directors of the Company.

Appointing Davidson & Company LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the Directors to determine the auditor's compensation.

Approving, ratifying and confirming the Company's 2021 Omnibus Plan.

A total of 90,698,476 common shares of the Company were voted at the meeting, representing approximately 24.918% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (see below).

Resolution Votes For Votes Against Votes Withheld To set the number of directors at five 98.53% 1.470% n/a To elect the following as directors: Christopher Wright 97.279% n/a 2.721 % Ronald Sowerby 99.016% n/a 0.984% James Bergin 93.7536% n/a 6.427% George Cavey 95.502% n/a 4.498% Paul A. Smith 95.359% n/a 4.461% Appointment of Auditor 96.699% n/a 3.301% Approve, ratify and confirm the 2021

Omnibus Plan 93.238% 6.762% n/a

"We appreciate the continued support of our shareholders. Our team remains committed to creating long-term value through strategic exploration and the advancement of our key assets," stated Christopher Wright, CEO of the Company.

About Defiance Silver Corp.

Defiance Silver Corp. (TSXV: DEF) (OTCQX: DNCVF) (FSE: D4E) is an exploration company advancing the district-scale Zacatecas project, located in the historic Zacatecas Silver District, the 100% owned Tepal Gold/Copper Project in Michoacán state, Mexico and the newly acquired Green Earth Metals property portfolio in Sonora State. Defiance is managed by a team of proven mine developers with a track record of exploring, advancing, and developing several operating mines and advanced resource projects. Defiance Silver's corporate mandate is to advance its projects through capital-efficient exploration focused on resource growth and new mineral discoveries.

Disclaimer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Information contained in this news release which are not statements of historical facts may be "forward-looking information" for the purposes of Canadian securities laws. Such forward-looking information and statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause Defiance's actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information and statements and accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed thereon... The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "contemplate", "plan", "intends", "continue", "budget", "estimate", "may", "will", "schedule", "understand" and similar expressions identify forward-looking information.

Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to vary include but are not limited to the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, including the uncertainty of reserve and resource estimates; operational and technical difficulties; the availability of suitable financing alternatives; fluctuations in gold and other commodity prices; changes to and compliance with applicable laws and regulations, including environmental laws and obtaining requisite permits; political, economic and other risks arising from Defiance's Mexican activities; fluctuations in foreign exchange rates; as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in our annual and quarterly Management's Discussion and Analysis and in other filings made by us with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedarplus.ca. Accordingly, all such factors should be considered carefully when making decisions with respect to Defiance, and prospective investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release is made as at the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/277489

SOURCE: Defiance Silver Corp.