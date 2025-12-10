

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Malaysia's unemployment rate held steady for the sixth straight month in October, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



The jobless rate came in at 3.0 percent in October, the same as in the previous six months. In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 3.2 percent.



The number of unemployed people was 518,900 in October versus 518,600 in the previous month.



Data showed that the employment rate also held steady at 68.8 percent. Similarly, the participation rate of the labor force stood at a stable 70.9 percent.



