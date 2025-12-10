

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - TUI AG (TUIFF.PK, TUI1.DE) a German leisure, travel, and tourism company, on Wednesday reported a decline in net profit for the fourth quarter.



For the three-month period to September 30, the company posted a net income of EUR 844 million, less than EUR 872 million in the same period last year. Underlying income stood at EUR 1.74 per share as against the previous year's EUR 1.70 per share.



Pre-tax income was EUR 1.118 billion, compared with EUR 1.125 billion in the previous year. EBIT slipped to EUR 1.208 billion from last year's EUR 1.244 billion. Underlying EBIT, however, moved up to EUR 1.248 billion from last year's EUR 1.247 billion.



Revenue was EUR 9.403 billion, down from EUR 9.428 billion in the previous year.



For fiscal 2025, the Board will pay a dividend of EUR 0.10 per share on February 13, to shareholders of record as of February 10.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the company expects a rise in underlying EBIT and revenue. TUI AG, said: 'Our guidance reflects continued sustainable growth in Holiday Experiences and transforming the Markets + Airline business. It is provided acknowledging the current trading environment as well as prevailing macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties.'



For fiscal 2026, the company expects underlying EBIT growth of 7% to 10%, with revenue growth of 2% to 4%.



For fiscal 2025, TUI AG has posted underlying EBIT of EUR 1.413 billion, on revenue of EUR 24.179 billion.



