

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Social media ban for children aged below 16 has taken effect in Australia on Wednesday.



A new law that the Australian government labeled as 'world-leading' requires social media companies to block access to under-16s from having account in ten social media platforms - including TikTok, Facebook, YouTube, X, Threads, Snapchat, Kick, Twitch, Instagram and Reddit.



The social media companies that run these platforms who fail to take 'reasonable steps' to enforce the new rules are liable to pay fines of up to $49.5 million Australian dollars (US$33 million), reports say.



The government says the first if its kind ban in the world is aimed at protecting children from addictive algorithms, online predators, and digital bullies.



According to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, it was a proud day for Australia. 'This is the day when Australian families are taking back power from these big tech companies. They are asserting the right of kids to be kids and for parents to have greater peace of mind,' he told ABC Wednesday.



'Generations have survived without being on social media before,' Albanese told Channel Seven's Sunrise program, noting that mental health issues are on the rise due to addiction to social media usage.



'This is families taking back control, parents getting more peace of mind. But young people as well being able to enjoy their childhood.'



BBC reported that deactivated accounts of children under the restricted age group will be removed from public domain, but they will become active once users turn 16, subject to verification of data to prove it.



