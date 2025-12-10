OssDsign AB: OssDsign appoints Mark Waugh as new CEO

Uppsala, Sweden, 10th December, 2025 - OssDsign AB (publ.) today announces the appointment of Mark Waugh as CEO, effective 1st January 2026. He most recently served as Senior Vice President - Commercial at Medacta USA and has extensive experience in sales, marketing and commercial operations across all major orthopedic segments in global markets, including the USA and Europe.

Mark Waugh (MBA, B.S) brings over two decades of international leadership experience from organizations such as Smith & Nephew plc, Medtronic Sofamor Danek Inc, and, most recently, Medacta USA, part of Swiss company Medacta International, which has delivered sustained rapid growth over recent years. Mark's appointment as CEO of OssDsign builds on the firm foundations laid by the company since 2019 and enables an even stronger presence and focus on the U.S. market to drive rapid growth and expansion in this key region. Mark will be based at the Company's US office in Maryland and his home office in Indiana.

"We look forward to Mark Waugh leading OssDsign in its next phase of growth and development. Drawing on his extensive experience in major orthopedic sectors, specifically in spine, and his track record of driving commercial execution as a senior executive working for two leading European orthopaedic companies, he is exceptionally well-positioned to drive adoption with surgeons and distributors, bring benefit to thousands more patients as a result, and create long-term value for shareholders," commented Simon Cartmell, OssDsign's Chairman of the Board.

Mark Waugh added, "I am honored to join OssDsign and thankful for the board's confidence in me. I am excited about leading our dedicated employees in the company's next growth phase. I look forward to leveraging my experience to deliver exceptional outcomes for all our stakeholders."

As previously announced, Morten Henneveld, who has successfully led the company through five years of growth and transformation, will step down from his role as CEO at the end of the year. Since launching OssDsign Catalyst in the U.S. in August 2021 and subsequently focusing exclusively on orthobiologics, OssDsign has experienced strong double-digit growth.

OssDsign®

OssDsign is a developer and global provider of next generation orthobiologics products. Based on cutting edge material science, the company develops and markets products that support the body's own healing capabilities, giving patients back the life they deserve. The company has a strong presence in the U.S. market. OssDsign's share is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden.