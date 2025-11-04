OssDsign AB: OssDsign AB (publ) publishes Q3 2025 interim report

Record breaking sales month and best quarterly EBIT result

OssDsign AB (publ) announces that the interim report for Q3 2025 is now available as a PDF on the company's website www.ossdsign.com/reports . A PDF version is also attached to this press release.

The Q3 2025 results will also be presented at an investor webcast today November 4th at 11:00 CET. The webcast can be accessed via the following link: https://www.finwire.tv/webcast/ossdsign/q3-2025/ or via the OssDsign website.

The third quarter in figures

Net sales amounted to TSEK 44,020 (35,728), which translates to a growth of 35% compared to the third quarter of 2024 at constant exchange rates, or 23% in reported figures. The quarter-on-quarter comparison was distorted by Q2 last day orders, as reported previously, adjusted for which the underlying growth is within the expected range.

Continued solid gross margin of 95.6%, affected by normal mix and exchange rate effects, compared to 96.9% in the same quarter in the previous year.

Adjusted EBIT of TSEK -5,319 (-9,835) was the best ever for OssDsign, even better than in Q1 this year. Underlying growth and continued high gross margin, coupled with controlled opex combined to generate this adjusted EBIT. The negative exchange rate effect on sales and cogs is largely off-set in operating expenses, thus only marginally affecting the operating result.

Considerably lower operating expenses than the previous quarter, including a minor positive exchange rate effect from the stronger SEK. In relative terms, commissions were at a similar level as in the previous quarter and significantly lower than in Q3 2024.

EBIT (reported) of TSEK -5,533 (-9,835). Regardless of adjustments, even unadjusted the third quarter EBIT is the best ever for OssDsign.

Loss after taxes amounted to TSEK 5,781 (9,760).

Earnings per share stable at SEK -0.1 (-0.1).

Cash flow from operating activities of TSEK -8,919 (-8,694) was negatively affected by our deliberate inventory build (MSEK -4.0), in preparation of further sales acceleration. Other working capital items net out for the quarter.

The first nine months in figures

Net sales amounted to TSEK 135,036 (92,494), which translates to a continued solid growth of 54% compared to the first nine months of 2024 at constant exchange rates, or 46% in reported figures.

Gross margin remains high at 96,3% for the first nine months, compared to 94.7% for the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted EBIT of TSEK -17,086 (-37,164), continues to demonstrate a new sustainable level. Marginal negative exchange rate effect at EBIT level as the negative impact on sales and cogs is off-set in operating expenses.

Adjusted for LTIP/warrant related costs, operating expenses were higher than last year, driven almost entirely by sales variable costs. In relative terms, commissions were considerably lower than in the previous year.

EBIT (reported) of TSEK -25,167 (-37,164).

Loss after taxes amounted to TSEK 28,699 (36,597).

Earnings per share of SEK -0.3 (-0.4).

Cash flow from operating activities of TSEK -46,688 (-55,346), where the LTIP/warrant related costs, primarily in Q1, and year-end bonus payments, also in Q1, weighed negatively on cash flow by approximately MSEK -18. Our inventory build continued as planned in the third quarter, whereas other working capital items remained unchanged from the previous quarter.

Significant events during the third quarter

Performance of OssDsign Catalyst® in a patient with post-traumatic ankle arthritis showcased in medical journal.

Significant events after the end of the third quarter

There were no significant events after the end of the end of the third quarter.

This disclosure contains information that OssDsign AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 04-11-2025 07:00 CET.

For further information, please contact:

Morten Henneveld, CEO, OssDsign AB

Tel: +46 73 382 43 90, email: morten.henneveld@ossdsign.com

Certified Adviser

The Company's Certified Adviser is Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

About OssDsign

OssDsign is a developer and global provider of next generation orthobiologics products. Based on cutting edge material science, the company develops and markets products that support the body's own healing capabilities, giving patients back the life they deserve. The company has a strong presence in the U.S. market. OssDsign's share is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden.