OssDsign AB: OssDsign AB (publ) publishes year-end report 2025

Strong growth and real-world data set the stage for U.S. market expansion

OssDsign AB (publ) announces that the year-end report for 2025 is now available as a PDF on the company's website www.ossdsign.com/reports . A PDF version is also attached to this press release.

The year-end 2025 results will also be presented at an investor webcast today February 3rd at 11:00 CET. The webcast can be accessed via the following link: https://www.finwire.tv/webcast/ossdsign/q4-2025/ or via the OssDsign website.

The fourth quarter in figures

Net sales amounted to TSEK 45,123 (41,446), which translates to a growth of 24% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 at constant exchange rates, or 9% in reported figures. The USD/SEK declined further in the quarter, to a quarter average of 9.42, compared to the 2024 fourth quarter average of 10.76. Underlying quarter-on-quarter growth of 4%.

Gross margin of 96.3% (96.8%), an increase compared to the previous quarter's 95.6%, despite negative exchange rate effects, in line with the annual performance.

Adjusted EBIT of TSEK -9,411 (-12,261), adjusted for CEO transition costs, was significantly better than the corresponding period in the previous year.

Adjusted operating expenses were level with last year and, as expected, higher than the previous quarter, mainly driven by the increase in sales force numbers.

EBIT (reported) of TSEK -21,588 (-12,260).

Net result for the period amounted to TSEK -22,288 (-13,058).

Earnings per share of SEK -0.2 (-0.1).

Cash flow from operating activities of TSEK -16,886 (-7,033) was negatively affected by MSEK 8 in one-off payments related to the CEO transition. Adjusted for one-off payments, cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK -8.9.

The full year in figures

Net sales amounted to TSEK 180,159 (133,940), which translates to a strong annual growth of 45% compared to the full year 2024 at constant exchange rates, or 35% in reported figures. The USD/SEK has gone from 11.28 to 9.20 over the course of the year, which translates to an 18.4% decline or MSEK 14.4 off our top line.

Gross margin remained high at 96,3% for the full year, compared to 95.4% for 2024.

Adjusted EBIT of TSEK -26,499 (-49,425), demonstrated considerable improvement over the previous year. The effects of exchange rate changes at the EBIT level were marginal, with the positive impact on operating expenses offsetting the negative impact on sales and COGS.

Adjusted for costs related to LTIP and CEO transition, non-sales variable operating expenses were marginally higher than last year, driven by the increase in sales force numbers. In relative terms, sales commissions and fees were considerably lower than in the previous year.

EBIT (reported) of TSEK -46,757 (-49,425).

Net result for the period amounted to TSEK -50,988 (-49,656).

Earnings per share of SEK -0.5 (-0.5).

Cash flow from operating activities of TSEK -64,034 (-62,379). Adjusted for payments related to LTIP and CEO transition, cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK -49.0.

Significant events during the fourth quarter

OssDsign strengthens its commercial footprint in the Western U.S. and delivers growth opportunity through new IDN agreements.

OssDsign appoints Mark Waugh as new CEO.

Significant events after the end of the fourth quarter

There were no significant events after the end of the fourth quarter.

This disclosure contains information that OssDsign AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 03-02-2026 07:00 CET.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Waugh, CEO

+1 (260) 804-1342

mark.waugh@ossdsign.com

Certified Adviser

The Company's Certified Adviser is Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

About OssDsign

OssDsign is a developer and global provider of next generation orthobiologics products. Based on cutting edge material science, the company develops and markets products that support the body's own healing capabilities, giving patients back the life they deserve. The company has a strong presence in the U.S. market. OssDsign's share is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden.