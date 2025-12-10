

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Augmentin XR (amoxicillin-clavulanate potassium) under the Commissioner's National Priority Voucher pilot program, marking the first approval achieved through this review pathway. The approval was completed in just two months, representing a major reduction of the review timeline for this type of application.



'Over the last few decades, America lost control of supply chains for key medicines we depend on. That chapter is over - we're entering a new era of manufacturing here at home,' said FDA Commissioner Marty Makary. 'This first drug approval under the CNPV pilot program will strengthen domestic manufacturing and increase our national security.'



The Augmentin XR application demonstrated clear alignment with the CNPV program's national health priorities by strengthening the U.S. drug supply chain through enhanced domestic manufacturing capacity at a U.S. facility. This approval will also help address antibiotic shortages in the U.S. that have plagued the healthcare system over the past two decades, according to FDA.



Increasing antibiotic shortages over the past two decades have been primarily driven by global supply chain vulnerabilities for active pharmaceutical ingredients and unexpected spikes in clinical demand. These shortages have resulted in significant clinical consequences, including treatment delays and increased reliance on broader-spectrum antibiotics when preferred first-line therapies become unavailable.



Essential medicines like amoxicillin and Augmentin XR have experienced shortages in supply, highlighting the critical need for stable domestic manufacturing capacity to protect public health.



Augmentin XR is an oral antibacterial combination consisting of the semisynthetic antibiotic amoxicillin and the ?-lactamase inhibitor clavulanate. The medication is indicated for the treatment of community-acquired pneumonia and acute bacterial sinusitis in both adult and pediatric patients.



The CNPV pilot program seeks to expedite approval of applications that address critical national health priorities, such as bringing innovative therapies to the American people, addressing large unmet medical needs, promoting domestic manufacturing, and increasing affordability.



