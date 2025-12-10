Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2025) - Nexus Uranium Corp. (CSE: NEXU) (OTCQB: GIDMF) (FSE: JA7) ("Nexus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jon Winter to the Company's Advisory Board, effective December 1st, 2025.

Mr. Winter brings more than 40 years of experience in environmental permitting, regulatory affairs, and mine-site operations across North America and Central America. His appointment strengthens Nexus' advisory capabilities as the Company advances its uranium project portfolio through the permitting and development process.

"Jon's extensive experience in uranium permitting and environmental compliance, specifically with respect to the permitting of enCore Energy's Dewey-Burdock project, represents a significant addition to our team," said Jeremy Poirier, Chief Executive Officer. "His hands-on operational background at in-situ uranium facilities, combined with his track record of securing permits from federal and state agencies, will be invaluable as we advance our U.S. uranium projects toward development."

About Jon Winter

Mr. Winter has over 40 years of experience in the extractive industries and public service. He has worked in the mining environmental health and safety field on permits for development projects and operating facilities, site compliance management, ISO 14001 Environmental Management, mine site reclamation, and management of municipal public works.

Mr. Winter has been involved at the operational level at in-situ uranium and surface gold mining operations in Wyoming, South Dakota, Washington State, Colorado, and Honduras. He has been a key team member in the development of permits and approvals from multiple state and federal agencies, including the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Bureau of Land Management (BLM), U.S. Forest Service (USFS), U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USF&W), and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE).

Mr. Winter holds degrees in Biology and Rangeland Ecology from Mesa State College and the University of Wyoming.

In connection with his appointment, the Company has granted 30,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to Mr. Winter pursuant to the Company's omnibus equity incentive compensation plan. The RSUs vest equally in 25% tranches over 12 months beginning on the date of grant, and each RSU entitles the holder to one common share of the Company upon vesting. The RSUs and the underlying shares are subject to restrictions on resale and transfer in accordance with applicable securities laws and stock exchange policies, and will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of grant.

About Nexus Uranium Corp.

Nexus Uranium is a Canadian uranium exploration company focused on mineral exploration and development in the green energy sector. The Company holds five uranium projects in the United States: Chord and Wolf Canyon in South Dakota; South Pass and Great Divide Basin in Wyoming; and Wray Mesa in Utah. These projects have seen extensive historical exploration and are located in prospective development areas. Nexus also holds the Mann Lake uranium project in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the anticipated contributions of the Company's advisory board and the advancement of the Company's uranium projects. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions considered reasonable by management at the date of this news release, including the continued availability of the Company's advisors and management team, and the Company's ability to execute on its business plans. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including changes in market conditions, regulatory developments, and risks inherent to the mineral exploration industry. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the Company's securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The Company's securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/277273

SOURCE: Nexus Uranium Corp.