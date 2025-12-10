

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission has adopted a new 30 million EURO package for the people of Belarus. It supports independent media, civil society and human rights organisations, keeping the possibility of a democratic Belarus alive by promoting civic empowerment, protecting human rights and developing Belarus' human capital. With this package, EU assistance to Belarusian civil society since the sham 2020 elections now amounts to 200 million euros.



The decision was announced by EU High Representative Kaja Kallas and Commissioner Marta Kos with Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, leader of Belarus' democratic forces, at a high-level conference in the European Parliament.



Developed in close consultation with Belarusian democratic forces and civil society, the new package will assist victims of repression, support journalists providing trusted information, and promote efforts to ensure accountability for the crimes of the Lukashenka regime, the European Commission said. It demanded that while the recent release of political prisoners is a positive step, all political detainees must be released unconditionally and allowed to live without intimidation.



