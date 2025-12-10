

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission and the World Health Organization have signed a 3.5 million EURO agreement under the EU4Health program to strengthen the global response to antimicrobial resistance. This partnership will support the WHO in monitoring the development of antimicrobials and medical countermeasures, developing guidelines for new antibacterial innovations, and implementing the WHO Priority Pathogen Lists to guide research and public health efforts at global, regional, and national levels. The agreement also promotes better access to both new and existing antibiotics.



Hadja Lahbib, Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management, ahead of her meeting with Dr Hans Kluge and Dr?Mohamed Yakub Janabi, WHO Regional Directors for Europe and Africa, said, 'Antimicrobial resistance is a serious yet silent threat, claiming over 35,000 lives annually in the EU alone. This agreement between the Commission and WHO will support high -impact research and global health initiatives to prevent and control AMR. Together with the WHO, we strengthen our capacity to prevent, prepare for and protect the health of the people.'



The agreement also advances research into bacteriophage therapy (phage), an innovative treatment that uses viruses to target and eliminate bacteria. Phage therapy is re-emerging as a promising tool for its potential to target drug-resistant bacteria specifically and complement antibiotic treatments, WHO said. The agreement will focus on defining best practices for phage therapy research and ensuring its safe and effective application.



The European Commission has made it a priority since 2022, and is working closely with the WHO to develop new medical countermeasures and strengthen global response.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News