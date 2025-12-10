Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2025) - Exploits Discovery Corp. (CSE: NFLD) (OTCQB: NFLDF) (FSE: 634) today announced the appointment of Mr. Guy Bédard to its Board of Directors, effective December 10, 2025, as the Company advances its refocused growth strategy in Québec and Ontario.

"Guy brings exactly the kind of project development experience and Québec insight we want at the board table," said Doug Cater, Chair of the Board. "As we pivot our efforts toward advancing our Québec gold projects, including drilling at Fenton, his experience prioritizing and advancing projects with disciplined capital allocation will be a significant asset for Exploits and its shareholders."

Mr. Bédard is a Québec-based mining engineer with more than 30 years of underground and open-pit experience spanning operations, projects, and senior leadership roles across the Americas. Most recently he was the Mine General Manager at First Majestic Silver Corp. and previously served as Underground Mines Director at Calibre Mining and General Manager with Lundin Gold Inc. at the Fruta del Norte mine in Ecuador, following a period as Principal of GB Consulting.

Mr. Bédard holds a B.Eng. (Mining) from Université Laval and has completed senior leadership studies at the Rotman School of Management (University of Toronto). He brings deep expertise in technical execution, HSE stewardship, and team leadership, with particular strength in Québec and Latin America.

Stock Option Grant

The Company also announces that it has granted to certain of its directors, officers, employees and consultants incentive stock options to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,425,000 common shares, exercisable on or before December 10, 2028, at a price of $0.065 per share. The options are fully vested and exercisable as of the date of grant.

About Exploits Discovery Corp.

Exploits Discovery is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on growing ounces in top-tier mining jurisdictions in Québec and Ontario, anchored by approximately 680,000 ounces of historical gold resources across its Fenton, Wilson, Benoist and Hawkins projects. The Company also holds a strategic equity position and royalty exposure to New Found Gold Corp. in Newfoundland following the sale of its Newfoundland claims in 2025. Exploits' strategy is to unlock district-scale potential across its balanced Québec-Ontario portfolio through systematic, data-driven exploration and strategic partnerships, creating shareholder value through discovery and resource growth.

On Behalf of the Board

/s/ "Jeff Swinoga"

President and CEO

