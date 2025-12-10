Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2025) - VIQ Solutions Inc. (TSXV: VQS) ("VIQ" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Larry Taylor has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Larry's extensive experience on the board of directors of VIQ (the "Board"), coupled with the operational discipline demonstrated during his interim leadership, positions him to advance the Company's strategic priorities. As CEO, Larry will focus on strengthening execution across the Company's global structured operating architecture, ensuring consistency, accountability, and continued progress within each region - including the execution work underway in Australia.

"The Board is pleased to see Larry step into the CEO role," said Brad Wells, Chairman of the Board. "Larry knows this company well - having served on the Board for 10 years as Chair. He understands our strengths, challenges, and the disciplined leadership required to move the Company forward. His commitment to implementation, consistency, and accountability makes him the right leader to carry our strategy into the next phase. VIQ serves leading organizations across multimedia, insurance, and courts and justice. We are also confident in the continued implementation of our operating model into the Australian market, where the processes and workflows that have consistently performed well in the U.S. and U.K. are now being applied to increase customer service levels, reduce delays, and elevate overall customer satisfaction."

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions is a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services. VIQ offers a seamless, comprehensive solution suite that delivers intelligent automation, enhanced with human review, to drive transformation in the way content is captured, secured, and repurposed into actionable information. The cyber-secure, AI technology and services platform are implemented in the most rigid security environments including criminal justice, legal, insurance, government, corporate finance, media, and transcription service provider markets, enabling them to improve the quality and accessibility of evidence, to easily identify predictive insights and to achieve digital transformation faster and at a lower cost.

