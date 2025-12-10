

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (TLX) on Wednesday announced collaboration with Varian, a Siemens Healthineers company, to develop new clinical applications that integrate Telix's theranostic radiopharmaceuticals with external beam radiation therapy (EBRT).



EBRT is widely used for treating solid tumors, and the companies aim to explore how combining EBRT with therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals and precision diagnostics could improve patient selection and treatment delivery. The partnership will focus initially on PSMA-PET imaging for prostate cancer patients undergoing radiotherapy.



Under the collaboration, Telix and Varian will initially assess opportunities to use Telix's Gozellix and Illuccix PSMA imaging agents in selecting patients for EBRT, developing personalized treatment plans using Varian's Ethos adaptive radiotherapy platform, and monitoring responses to treatment.



The framework is designed to enable future co-development across Telix's broader imaging pipeline, including TLX250-CDx and TLX101-CDx, along with potential therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals.



Telix Pharma shares closed Tuesday's trading at $9.62, down 0.52%.



