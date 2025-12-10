

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's consumer price inflation eased as initially estimated in November to the lowest level in seven months, the latest data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



Consumer prices rose 2.1 percent year-over-year in November, slower than the 2.5 percent increase in October. That was in line with the flash data published earlier.



Further, this was the slowest inflation rate since April, when prices rose 1.8 percent.



The annual price growth in food, alcohol, and tobacco moderated to 2.2 percent from 3.6 percent. Inflation based on utilities slowed to 1.7 percent from 1.9 percent, while the decline in clothing and footwear prices deepened to 2.1 percent from 1.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.3 percent, as estimated.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News