Mittwoch, 10.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
China zieht den Stecker - Lithiumpreis explodiert, Südamerika wird zum Gamechanger
WKN: A3DXG3 | ISIN: SE0018040784
Frankfurt
10.12.25 | 09:59
0,012 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
10.12.2025
Cinis Fertilizer AB: Cinis Fertilizer publishes super senior bond prospectus and applies for listing on Nasdaq Stockholm

Cinis Fertilizer AB (publ) ("Cinis Fertilizer") has issued super senior secured fixed rate bonds (the "Bonds"). The Bonds carry a fixed interest rate of 10 percent per annum and mature in August 2027.

In connection with the issuance of the Bonds, Cinis Fertilizer has prepared a prospectus, which has been approved by, and registered with, the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority in accordance with the Financial Instruments Trading Act (1991:980). The prospectus will be available on the Financial Supervisory Authority's website (fi.se) and on Cinis Fertilizer's website (www.cinis-fertilizer.com).

In accordance with the terms of the Bonds, Cinis Fertilizer will today file an application for listing of the Bonds on the Sustainable Bond list at Nasdaq Stockholm. The Bonds are expected to be admitted to trading at Nasdaq Stockholm as soon as possible.

__________________

For more information, please contact:
Anders Antonsson, Head of IR and Communications
anders@cinis-fertilizer.com, +46 709 994 970

About Cinis Fertilizer
Cinis Fertilizer is a Swedish greentech company that produces an environmentally friendly mineral fertilizer, potassium sulfate (SOP), by recycling residual streams from the manufacture of batteries and battery materials, as well as from the pulp and other industries. The patented technology uses half the energy of current production methods and results in a mineral fertilizer with a low carbon footprint. A unique and circular contribution that enables sustainable agriculture. Cinis Fertilizer is listed on First North Growth Market (CINIS). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, visit www.cinis-fertilizer.com.

