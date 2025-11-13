Today, November 13, 2025, Cinis Fertilizer AB (the "Company") disclosed a press release with information that the Company is in breach of a financial covenant under its revolving credit facility, resulting in an event of default.

The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's financial instruments may be given observation status if there is substantial uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the bond loan issued by Cinis Fertilizer AB (CINIS 1, ISIN code SE0021147030) shall be given observation status.

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.