On January 20, 2026, Cinis Fertilizer AB was declared bankrupt by Ångermanland District Court.

According to item 2.10.2 of the Nasdaq Stockholm Rulebook for Issuers of Fixed Income Instruments, the exchange may decide to delist an issuer's financial instruments from trading if the issuer has applied for bankruptcy.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to delist the following bond loans issued by Cinis Fertilizer AB with effect from today, January 23, 2026.

Please note that the instruments are halted and that trading will not be resumed.

ISIN: SE0021147030

Trading code: CINIS 1

ISIN: SE0025010549

Trading code: CINIS 2

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.