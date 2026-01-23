On January 20, 2026, Cinis Fertilizer AB was declared bankrupt by Ångermanland District Court.

According to item 8.2.7 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the exchange may decide to remove an issuer's financial instruments from trading if the issuer has been declared bankrupt.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to remove the shares in Cinis Fertilizer AB from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The last day the shares are admitted to trading is today, January 23, 2026.

The trading in the shares has been suspended on January 20, 2026 and will not be resumed.

Company registration number 559154-0322 Short name: CINIS ISIN code: SE0018040784 Order book ID: 271266

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.