Cinis Fertilizer AB: The Ångermanland District Court approves bankruptcy application for Cinis Fertilizer

Cinis Fertilizer AB (publ) (the "Company") announces that the Ångermanland District Court has decided to approve the Company's previously communicated bankruptcy application and has placed the Company and its subsidiary Cinis Sweden AB into bankruptcy.

The appointed bankruptcy administrator is Johan Klåvus at Trägårdh Advokatbyrå, Malmö, Sweden.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Klåvus,

Trägårdh Advokatbyrå,

Neptunigatan 42,

P.O. Box 345, SE-201 23 Malmö, Sweden.

Telephone +46 40 665 56 00.

info@tragardh.se.