Kraken Robotics Inc.: Kraken Robotics and TKMS ATLAS UK Demonstrate KATFISH USV Launch and Recovery System on an In-Service UK Royal Navy ARCIMS USV

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraken Robotics Inc. ("Kraken" or the "Company") (TSX-V: PNG, OTCQB: KRKNF) announces the successful demonstration of its KATFISH Unmanned Surface Vessel Launch and Recovery System (USV-LARS) from TKMS ATLAS UK's (ATLAS UK) 11-meter ARCIMS USV. The systems offer a comprehensive autonomous survey package for maritime security missions including mine countermeasure operations and critical underwater infrastructure inspection. Together, ARCIMS and KATFISH USV-LARS provide the industry's first air-deployable, 300-meter depth rated autonomous towed SAS survey system.

"With the surge in unmanned systems for defence, naval forces need the best technology available to protect national security," said Greg Reid, President and CEO of Kraken Robotics. "With its ability to safely and autonomously launch and recover KATFISH from USVs, our USV-LARS allows small naval platforms to collect KATFISH's high resolution synthetic aperture sonar (SAS) data, significantly increasing their capabilities and acting as force multipliers."

The LARS footprint was designed to fit ATLAS UK's ARCIMS common deck interface, enabling rapid rerole and seamless integration with the platform. Testing was successfully conducted up to sea state three, validating system robustness and operational readiness.

This joint integration marks a major step forward in delivering agile, modular, and cost-effective mine countermeasure capabilities for modern naval operations. By combining ARCIMS' proven USV with Kraken's cutting-edge towed synthetic aperture sonar and recovery system, navies can deploy advanced technologies faster and more efficiently, strengthening maritime security in increasingly complex environments.

The system was demonstrated off the coast of Portland, UK November 18-19 for NATO navies. Attendees witnessed the ARCIMS USV autonomously navigate and plan missions with the KATFISH towed system collecting high resolution SAS and bathymetric surveys in very shallow water. Data was live streamed via satellite communications to the command center on shore, enabling real-time classification of contacts by operators.

Wesley Galliver, Head of Surface Ship Systems Division, TKMS ATLAS UK, said "This achievement demonstrates what can be accomplished when innovation and collaboration come together. Integrating ARCIMS with KATFISH and LARS in such a compressed timeframe sets a new benchmark for delivering operational capability to our customers. I am delighted with the results and proud of what the combined teams achieved."

Kraken's KATFISH collects high resolution synthetic aperture sonar data at up to a 200-meter range per side at a depth of 300 meters, with real-time data streamed at 3 cm x 3 cm resolution. Kraken's KATFISH USV-LARS was designed specifically for small vessels, with an all-titanium construction for low magnetic signature and low weight.

KATFISH and USV-LARS were rapidly mobilized on the ARCIMS, with integration, testing and the demonstration happening over a period of just two weeks. Together, ARCIMS and KATFISH USV-LARS provide the industry's first air-deployable, 300-meter depth rated autonomous towed SAS survey system.



Figure 1: Kraken's KATFISH and USV-LARS system integrated on

TKMS ATLAS UK's 11-meter ARCIMS USV



Figure 2: Kraken's KATFISH being deployed by the USV-LARS system



Figure 3: Kraken's KATFISH captured SAS imagery of the Frogner, a Norwegian steamship shipwreck, during the demonstration

ABOUT KRAKEN ROBOTICS INC.

Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSX.V: PNG) (OTCQB: KRKNF) is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans - safely, efficiently, and sustainably.

Kraken's synthetic aperture sonar, sub-bottom imaging, and LiDAR systems offer best-in-class resolution, providing critical insights into ocean safety, infrastructure, and geology. Our revolutionary pressure tolerant batteries deliver high energy density power for UUVs and subsea energy storage.

Kraken Robotics is headquartered in Canada with offices in North America, South America, and Europe, supporting clients in more than 30 countries worldwide.

ABOUT TKMS ATLAS UK

TKMS ATLAS UK (ATLAS UK) provides innovation for underwater systems for the Royal Navy (RN). Operating from its Headquarters at Winfrith in Dorset, ATLAS UK has invested in its unique in-house test and integration facilities in order to support its growth in supply to UK and global markets of submarine and ship systems, including sonar, autonomous systems, marine electric actuation and mine countermeasures. ATLAS UK has waterside access in Portland Harbour that provides ATLAS UK and its partners with excellent facilities to test systems at sea. ATLAS UK is a leading innovative maritime systems company operating throughout all phases of the acquisition and engineering lifecycles, from Concept to In-service Support.

