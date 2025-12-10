Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 10.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
China zieht den Stecker - Lithiumpreis explodiert, Südamerika wird zum Gamechanger
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40HZJ | ISIN: CA92859L2012 | Ticker-Symbol: K2X
München
10.12.25 | 13:04
2,760 Euro
-3,50 % -0,100
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VIZSLA ROYALTIES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VIZSLA ROYALTIES CORP 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.12.2025 13:06 Uhr
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Vizsla Royalties Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Vizsla Royalties Corp. (TSX-V: VROY; OTCQX: VROYF), a precious metals focused royalty company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Vizsla Royalties Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Vizsla Royalties Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "VROYF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

About Vizsla Royalties Corp.
Vizsla Royalties Corp. is a precious metals focused royalty company. The Company's principal asset is a Net Smelter Royalty on Vizsla Silver Corp.'s flagship Panuco Project located in Mexico.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID Basic Market and Pink Limited Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.