Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2026) - Vizsla Royalties Corp. (TSXV: VROY) (OTCQX: VROYF) ("Vizsla Royalties" or the "Company") is issuing an announcement in connection with Vizsla Silver Corp.'s disclosure regarding a security incident at its project site in Concordia, Mexico. Ten individuals were taken during the incident. The incident is currently under investigation, and information remains limited.

Local authorities have been notified, and Vizsla Silver's crisis management and security response teams are actively engaged. The immediate priority is the safety and wellbeing of the individuals involved.

As a precautionary measure, Vizsla Silver has temporarily suspended certain activities at and near the site.

Vizsla Royalties does not operate the Panuco Project and is providing this update to ensure consistent disclosure to its shareholders.

