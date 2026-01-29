Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 29.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldaktie mit Turbo: 9 von 13 Treffern in den ersten 25 Metern!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40EG3 | ISIN: CA92859G6085 | Ticker-Symbol: 0G31
Tradegate
29.01.26 | 15:00
5,020 Euro
-12,54 % -0,720
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VIZSLA SILVER CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VIZSLA SILVER CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,0405,06015:03
5,0205,08015:03
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VIZSLA ROYALTIES
VIZSLA ROYALTIES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VIZSLA ROYALTIES CORP3,0000,00 %
VIZSLA SILVER CORP5,020-12,54 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.