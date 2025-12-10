Genius Group Limited: Genius Group Executes Fourth Buyback of One Million Shares

SINGAPORE, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) ("Genius Group" or the "Company"), a leading AI-powered, Bitcoin-first education group, today announced that the Company bought back one million shares of its stock on the open market at an average price of $0.73 per share, on December 9, 2025.

The buyback is the fourth buyback the Company has executed further to receiving shareholder and board approval for a share buyback of up to 20% of the Company's issued ordinary shares in July 2025. The Company has now repurchased 4.3 million shares in the last six months representing 30% of the permitted shares to be repurchased based on the approved share buyback mandate. The repurchased shares have been returned to the Company's treasury.

In executing the buy back, the Company and the Company's broker followed the guidelines in Rule 10b-18 and Rule 10b-5 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), to ensure compliance and a non-exclusive safe harbor in relation to the repurchase of its shares.

The Company may elect to execute further buy backs within the parameters of its approved mandate, balanced with prudent and accretive use of its approved funding facilities, in such manner, proportion and timing as it deems most appropriate to preserve shareholder value based on economic and market dynamics, together with the Company's share price relative to the Company's current and anticipated enterprise value and net asset value.

In addition, the Company has also been informed by its transfer agent, Vstock Transfer ("Vstock") that further to the Company's announcement of a $0.10 per share Bitcoin Loyalty Payment program for investors that move their shares from their broker account to book entry at Vstock by the record date of November 30, 2025, the number of shares that have been moved by investors via the Direct Registration System (DRS) into book entry form as at the record date is 2.3 million shares.

These 2.3 million shares are eligible for the $0.10 per share bonus provided they remain in book entry form for six months through to May 28, 2026. (This total excludes insider shares held at Vstock, which are not eligible for the Loyalty Payment program). The Company and its board express thanks to the Company's shareholders who took part in this program and continues to encourage long term investors to DRS their shares to restricted book entry form to prevent their shares being loaned out to short sellers without their knowledge.

Genius Group (NYSE: GNS) is a Bitcoin-first business delivering AI powered, education and acceleration solutions for the future of work. Genius Group serves 6 million users in over 100 countries through its Genius City model and online digital marketplace of AI training, AI tools and AI talent. It provides personalized, entrepreneurial AI pathways combining human talent with AI skills and AI solutions at the individual, enterprise and government level. To learn more, please visit https://www.geniusgroup.ai/

Statements made in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will", "plan," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 20-F, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Reports of a Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

