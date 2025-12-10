T. Rowe Price Group Reports Preliminary Month-end Assets Under Management For November 2025

BALTIMORE, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) announced preliminary November month-end assets under management of $1.79 trillion. Preliminary net outflows for November 2025 were $8.0 billion.
The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of November 30, 2025, and for the prior month-, quarter- and year-end by asset class and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.
As of
(in billions)
11/30/2025(a)(b)
10/31/2025
9/30/2025
12/31/2024
Equity
$ 891
$ 902
$ 885
$ 830
Fixed income, including money market
211
210
208
188
Multi-asset
628
622
618
536
Alternatives
57
56
56
53
Total assets under management
$ 1,787
$ 1,790
$ 1,767
$ 1,607
Target date retirement portfolios
$ 562
$ 557
$ 553
$ 476
(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment
(b) Beginning in July 2025, managed account - model delivery assets are included in assets under management.
ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE
T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is a leading global asset management firm, entrusted with managing $1.79 trillion in client assets as of November 30, 2025, about two-thirds of which are retirement-related. Renowned for over 85 years of investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm leverages its long-standing expertise to ask better questions that can drive better investment decisions. Built on a culture of integrity and prioritizing client interests, T. Rowe Price empowers millions of investors worldwide to thrive amidst evolving markets. Visit troweprice.com/newsroom for news and public policy commentary.
SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group