T. Rowe Price Group Reports Preliminary Month-end Assets Under Management For November 2025

BALTIMORE, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) announced preliminary November month-end assets under management of $1.79 trillion. Preliminary net outflows for November 2025 were $8.0 billion.

The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of November 30, 2025, and for the prior month-, quarter- and year-end by asset class and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.



As of

(in billions)


11/30/2025(a)(b)


10/31/2025


9/30/2025


12/31/2024










Equity


$ 891


$ 902


$ 885


$ 830

Fixed income, including money market


211


210


208


188

Multi-asset


628


622


618


536

Alternatives


57


56


56


53

Total assets under management


$ 1,787


$ 1,790


$ 1,767


$ 1,607










Target date retirement portfolios


$ 562


$ 557


$ 553


$ 476

(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

(b) Beginning in July 2025, managed account - model delivery assets are included in assets under management.

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE
T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is a leading global asset management firm, entrusted with managing $1.79 trillion in client assets as of November 30, 2025, about two-thirds of which are retirement-related. Renowned for over 85 years of investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm leverages its long-standing expertise to ask better questions that can drive better investment decisions. Built on a culture of integrity and prioritizing client interests, T. Rowe Price empowers millions of investors worldwide to thrive amidst evolving markets. Visit troweprice.com/newsroom for news and public policy commentary.

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group

© 2025 PR Newswire
