T. Rowe Price Group Reports Preliminary Month-end Assets Under Management For November 2025

BALTIMORE, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) announced preliminary November month-end assets under management of $1.79 trillion. Preliminary net outflows for November 2025 were $8.0 billion.

The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of November 30, 2025, and for the prior month-, quarter- and year-end by asset class and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.





As of (in billions)

11/30/2025(a)(b)

10/31/2025

9/30/2025

12/31/2024

















Equity

$ 891

$ 902

$ 885

$ 830 Fixed income, including money market

211

210

208

188 Multi-asset

628

622

618

536 Alternatives

57

56

56

53 Total assets under management

$ 1,787

$ 1,790

$ 1,767

$ 1,607

















Target date retirement portfolios

$ 562

$ 557

$ 553

$ 476 (a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment (b) Beginning in July 2025, managed account - model delivery assets are included in assets under management.

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is a leading global asset management firm, entrusted with managing $1.79 trillion in client assets as of November 30, 2025, about two-thirds of which are retirement-related. Renowned for over 85 years of investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm leverages its long-standing expertise to ask better questions that can drive better investment decisions. Built on a culture of integrity and prioritizing client interests, T. Rowe Price empowers millions of investors worldwide to thrive amidst evolving markets. Visit troweprice.com/newsroom for news and public policy commentary.

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group