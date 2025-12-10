Temas Resources Corp.: Change of Auditor

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / December 10, 2025 / Temas Resources Corp. (ASX:TIO)(CSE:TMAS)(OTCQB:TMASF)(FRA:26P0) ("Temas" or the "Company"), advises that De Visser Gray LLP has resigned as auditor of the Company, and HLB Mann Judd has been appointed as auditor effective from today.

The change follows a review of the Company's audit and reporting requirements in connection with its ASX listing and planned future reporting obligations. The Board determined that appointing an audit firm with experience in dual-listed entities and Australian reporting requirements would better support the Company's ongoing compliance and growth strategy.

The Company would like to thank De Visser Gray LLP for their services and professional support during their tenure.

About Temas Resources

Revolutionising Metal Production

Proprietary IP. Global Licensing. Titanium & Critical Minerals.

Temas Resources Corp. (ASX:TIO)(CSE:TMAS)(OTCQB:TMASF)(FRA:26P0) is a technology-driven critical minerals company advancing a dual-business model built around proprietary processing innovation and strategic mineral ownership. The Company's patented Regenerative Chloride Leach (RCL) technology platform delivers significant operational cost reductions - validated at up to 65% lower than traditional processing - while dramatically reducing energy use and environmental impact.

Temas' RCL process is the foundation of its technology licensing and partnership business, enabling global mining and materials companies to adopt sustainable, high-margin metal extraction methods across a range of critical minerals including titanium, vanadium, nickel, and rare earth elements.?

Complementing its technology division, Temas also owns 100% of two advanced titanium-vanadium-iron projects in Québec, Canada - La Blache and Lac Brûlé - which are strategically positioned to feed directly into the Company's proprietary processing platform, creating a fully integrated mine-to-market supply chain for Western metals.

Through this combination of innovative IP commercialisation and resource ownership, Temas Resources is positioned to deliver scalable, low-carbon solutions that strengthen Western critical-mineral independence and create long-term value for shareholders.

