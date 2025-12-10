

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's foreign trade deficit decreased somewhat in October from a year ago as exports grew faster than imports, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Wednesday.



The trade gap stood at EUR 323 million in October, down from EUR 331 million in the corresponding month last year. In September, the deficit was EUR 301 million.



Exports climbed 5.0 percent annually in October, and imports also rose by 4.0 percent.



The country exported 21.0 percent more mineral products, and an 11.0 percent growth was seen in outflows of textiles and textile articles. Meanwhile, imports of transport equipment fell sharply by 17.0 percent.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News