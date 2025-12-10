

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Mixed sentiment prevails in global markets as markets weighed the uncertainty surrounding the Fed's monetary policy outlook for 2026. Sticky price pressures as well as delayed economic data due to a record-long government shutdown are expected to sway the Fed's decision as well as guidance.



The CME FedWatch tool that tracks the expectations of interest rate traders currently shows the likelihood of a quarter percentage rate cut by the Fed on Wednesday at 89.9 percent versus 88.6 percent a day ago.



Wall Street Futures have edged up ahead of the much-awaited FOMC. Benchmarks in Europe are trading on a mostly negative note. Asian markets too finished mostly with losses.



The six-currency Dollar Index slipped. Ten-year bond yields mostly hardened.



Crude oil prices rose mildly. Gold prices declined. Cryptocurrencies are broadly positive.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 47,596.70, up 0.08% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,846.80, up 0.09% Germany's DAX at 24,040.59, down 0.54% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,675.36, up 0.35% France's CAC 40 at 8,033.12, down 0.24% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,706.85, down 0.20% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 50,602.80, down 0.10% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,579.40, down 0.08% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,900.50, down 0.23% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,540.78, up 0.42%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1641, up 0.12% GBP/USD at 1.3316, up 0.12% USD/JPY at 156.66, down 0.07% AUD/USD at 0.6646, up 0.06% USD/CAD at 1.3846, down 0.02% Dollar Index at 99.12, down 0.11%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.201%, up 0.29% Germany at 2.8669%, up 0.52% France at 3.590%, up 0.76% U.K. at 4.5280%, up 0.51% Japan at 1.954%, down 0.56%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Feb) at $62.06, up 0.19%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jan) at $58.43, up 0.31%. Gold Futures (Feb) at $4,225.75, down 0.25%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $92,014.71, up 1.55% Ethereum at $3,324.72, up 5.96% XRP at $2.06, down 0.97% BNB at $887.09, down 0.15% Solana at $137.78, up 3.48%



