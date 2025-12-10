

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Elon Musk's SpaceX is accelerating plans for an initial public offering or IPO in 2026 mainly following the rapid growth of its Starlink satellite internet service, media reported citing various sources familiar with the matter.



According to Bloomberg News, an IPO is likely to raise well over $30 billion, with a valuation of around $1.5 trillion, while Reuters reported that IPO plans to raise more than $25 billion, with a valuation over $1 trillion. The space transportation company is seeking a public listing as soon as mid-to-late 2026, but that could also be pushed into 2027.



As per latest reports, Musk and SpaceX's board have been moving fast with the IPO plans.



A potential IPO of SpaceX, which has been in talks for few years, is expected to be the largest listing in history.



SpaceX reportedly was in talks last week regarding a secondary share sale that would value the rocket maker at $800 billion. The latest valuation, which was double the $400 billion value it fetched in a recent secondary share sale, reportedly makes it the most valuable U.S. private company surpassing OpenAI.



EchoStar Corp., a provider of satellite and terrestrial communications technologies and services, in September had entered into a deal with SpaceX to sell its AWS-4 and H-block spectrum licenses for about $17 billion.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News