Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2025) - TenX Protocols Inc. (TSXV: TNX) ("TenX" or the "Company"), a blockchain infrastructure company building staking solutions for the next-generation of blockchain networks, is pleased to announce that its common shares will begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") under the ticker symbol TNX, effective today December 10, 2025.

This follows the successful closing of $29.9 million CAD in subscription receipt financings completed in connection with TenX's go-public transaction, bringing total capital raised in 2025 to over $33 million (inclusive of a $3.5 million CAD seed round completed in March).

TenX will deploy the proceeds of the offering to directly purchase tokens of high-throughput blockchain networks for the purpose of securing those networks through staking, and invest in the company's suite of blockchain infrastructure solutions for its growing roster of customers and users.

The two financings were supported by a strong roster of world-leading digital asset companies and institutional investors, including Borderless Capital, BONK Contributors, DeFi Technologies Inc., HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd., and Chorus One, among others.

The go-public financing was comprised of brokered and non-brokered private placements of subscription receipts, completed at a price of $0.75 per receipt for total aggregate proceeds of $29.9 million CAD, inclusive of in-kind proceeds contributed through digital assets, including SOL, SEI, and USDC.

"By listing on the TSX-V, TenX marks a major milestone and affirms its position as a leading public blockchain infrastructure company," said Mat Cybula, Chief Executive Officer of TenX Protocols. "This financing and listing broadens participation in our business and fuels our strategy of staking, yield generation, and infrastructure deployment across emerging blockchain ecosystems."

"HIVE was the first public crypto infrastructure company, and we see ourselves as the first of many. With this investment in TenX we are backing an experienced team that shares our vision, can scale rapidly, and will build new spokes in the global fintech and crypto ecosystem," said Frank Holmes, Chairman of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

TenX provides public markets exposure to the growth of next-generation blockchain networks, including Solana, Sui, and Sei through active participation in staking, validator operations, digital asset treasury management. As adoption accelerates across high-performance Layer-1 blockchains, TenX aims to scale participation while maintaining institutional-grade infrastructure and treasury management standards.

About TenX and Management

TenX is a technology company focused on generating recurring revenue from the crypto asset economy. The Company operates staking infrastructure, seeks to earn cash flow from its inventory of crypto assets, and provides infrastructure, advisory, and development services across high-throughput blockchain networks. Through proprietary staking, hosted solutions, and strategic protocol partnerships, TenX gives public market investors exposure to the growth of next-generation blockchains and the broader Web3 ecosystem.

Mat Cybula and Filip Cybula are seasoned crypto entrepreneurs who have been active in the industry for more than a decade. As co-founders of Cryptiv Inc., an institutional custodial wallet provider, they led the company to a successful acquisition in 2019. They are joined by Geoff Byers, a veteran blockchain developer with more than a decade of experience building secure crypto systems. Geoff previously served as CTO and co-founder of Cryptiv, and later as CTO of Tetra Trust, Canada's first qualified crypto custodian. Together, the founding team brings deep expertise in crypto-economics, blockchain engineering, and secure infrastructure..

To learn more about TenX visit www.tenx.inc.

Stay up to date on our latest developments and follow us on Linkedin and X.

Contact

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/277576

SOURCE: Tenx Protocols Inc.