Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 10.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
China zieht den Stecker - Lithiumpreis explodiert, Südamerika wird zum Gamechanger
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 869353 | ISIN: US4932671088 | Ticker-Symbol: KEY
Tradegate
09.12.25 | 15:31
16,950 Euro
-1,34 % -0,230
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
KEYCORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KEYCORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,16617,20415:51
17,04417,22215:48
ACCESS Newswire
10.12.2025 15:38 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KeyBank Names Walters Corporate Responsibility Officer

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / December 10, 2025 / KeyBank has named Olivia Walters corporate responsibility officer for the Hudson Valley/Metro NY and Eastern Pennsylvania markets. In this position she will oversee KeyBank's philanthropic budget and investment strategies to meet community needs, as well as create and maintain relationships with community-based nonprofit organizations. Walters also will oversee KeyBank's Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) compliance goals throughout the region.

Previously, Walters served as director of programs at All Star Code, leading national community engagement strategies to close the digital divide and increase access to technology and leadership development for young men of color. She has also worked as vice president of programs for The Steinman Foundation.

"Olivia's dedication to community and passion for driving measurable impact make her an ideal fit for this position," said Mattie Jones Hollowell, regional corporate responsibility officer, KeyBank. "KeyBank is committed to responsible banking and investing in the communities we proudly call home. I am thrilled to have Olivia bring her significant expertise to lead and expand KeyBank's community outreach efforts."

An active member of her community, Walters serves on the board of CHI Saint Joseph Children's Health, where she contributes to strategies that enhance health outcomes for children and families through community partnerships.

Photo: Olivia Walters, Corporate Responsibility Officer for the Hudson Valley/Metro NY and Eastern Pennsylvania markets, KeyBank.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: KeyBank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/keybank-names-walters-corporate-responsibility-officer-1116286

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.