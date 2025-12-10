

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's foreign trade deficit increased in October from a year ago, as imports grew faster than exports, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.



The trade deficit rose to EUR 289.5 million in October from EUR 269.6 million in the corresponding month last year. In September, the shortfall was EUR 356.3 million.



As compared to last year, exports climbed 2.2 percent, and imports grew by 2.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, both exports and imports increased by 4.1 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively, in October.



Exports of vehicles and associated transport equipment grew 27.2 percent, and inflows of mineral products climbed by 11.1 percent.



