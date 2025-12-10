Carnival PLC - CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC TO HOLD CONFERENCE CALL ON FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS



CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC TO HOLD CONFERENCE CALL ON FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS

MIAMI, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) has scheduled a conference call with analysts for Friday, December 19, 2025, at 10 a.m. (EST); 3 p.m. (GMT) to discuss the company's fourth quarter financial results which are expected to be released that morning.

A simulcast of the call will be available via the company's websites at www.carnivalcorp.com and www.carnivalplc.com .

About Carnival Corporation & plc

Carnival Corporation & plc is the largest global cruise company, and among the largest leisure travel companies, with a portfolio of world-class cruise lines - AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

For more information, please visit www.carnivalcorp.com , www.aida.de , www.carnival.com , www.costacruises.com , www.cunard.com , www.hollandamerica.com , www.pocruises.com , www.princess.com , and www.seabourn.com .

