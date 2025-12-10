Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 10.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
China zieht den Stecker - Lithiumpreis explodiert, Südamerika wird zum Gamechanger
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 120071 | ISIN: GB0031215220 | Ticker-Symbol: POH1
Xetra
10.12.25 | 16:40
20,510 Euro
+0,64 % +0,130
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,68020,70016:58
20,68020,70016:58
PR Newswire
10.12.2025 16:18 Uhr
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Carnival PLC - CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC TO HOLD CONFERENCE CALL ON FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS


CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC TO HOLD CONFERENCE CALL ON FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS

MIAMI, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) has scheduled a conference call with analysts for Friday, December 19, 2025, at 10 a.m. (EST); 3 p.m. (GMT) to discuss the company's fourth quarter financial results which are expected to be released that morning.

A simulcast of the call will be available via the company's websites at www.carnivalcorp.comand www.carnivalplc.com.

About Carnival Corporation & plc
Carnival Corporation & plc is the largest global cruise company, and among the largest leisure travel companies, with a portfolio of world-class cruise lines - AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

For more information, please visit www.carnivalcorp.com, www.aida.de, www.carnival.com, www.costacruises.com, www.cunard.com, www.hollandamerica.com, www.pocruises.com, www.princess.com,and www.seabourn.com.

CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT: Jody Venturoni, 1 469 797 6380; INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT: Beth Roberts, 1 305 406 4832


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.