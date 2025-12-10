Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 10
10 December 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 300,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 530.544p. The highest price paid per share was 532.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 528.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0392% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 543,682,476 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 764,618,110. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
738
531.000
16:13:08
255
531.000
16:12:54
55
531.000
16:12:54
212
531.000
16:12:54
596
531.000
16:12:54
1606
530.400
16:12:11
513
530.400
16:12:06
965
530.400
16:12:06
1519
530.400
16:12:06
5924
530.400
16:12:06
1619
530.600
16:08:10
1471
530.800
16:07:25
641
530.800
16:06:20
1101
530.800
16:06:20
381
530.800
16:06:20
250
530.800
16:04:41
208
530.800
16:04:41
584
530.800
16:04:41
195
530.800
16:04:36
234
530.800
16:04:36
453
530.800
16:04:36
360
530.800
16:04:36
1336
530.800
16:04:36
360
530.800
16:04:36
86
530.600
16:02:47
1441
530.600
16:02:45
880
530.800
16:02:45
880
530.800
16:02:45
299
530.800
16:01:45
221
530.800
16:01:45
221
530.800
16:01:45
880
530.800
16:01:45
1499
530.800
16:01:44
1705
530.800
16:01:34
185
530.200
15:59:37
154
530.200
15:59:37
432
530.200
15:59:37
432
530.200
15:59:37
154
530.200
15:59:37
185
530.200
15:59:37
154
530.200
15:59:37
185
530.200
15:59:37
432
530.200
15:59:37
185
530.200
15:59:37
154
530.200
15:59:37
432
530.200
15:59:37
185
530.200
15:59:37
154
530.200
15:59:37
432
530.200
15:59:37
154
530.200
15:59:37
185
530.200
15:59:37
247
530.400
15:57:36
880
530.400
15:57:36
509
530.400
15:57:36
1360
530.600
15:57:36
1442
530.600
15:57:36
721
530.600
15:56:36
202
530.600
15:56:36
477
530.600
15:56:36
1472
530.400
15:55:50
195
530.400
15:53:50
162
530.400
15:53:50
455
530.400
15:53:50
195
530.400
15:53:50
79
530.400
15:53:50
162
530.400
15:53:50
455
530.400
15:53:50
148
530.400
15:53:50
123
530.400
15:53:50
346
530.400
15:53:50
703
530.400
15:53:50
132
530.400
15:53:04
110
530.400
15:53:04
175
530.400
15:53:04
32
530.400
15:53:04
992
530.000
15:52:33
656
530.000
15:51:57
703
530.200
15:51:55
2358
530.200
15:51:55
1635
530.200
15:47:48
1603
530.400
15:47:48
1595
530.400
15:44:36
1392
530.400
15:43:16
95
531.000
15:42:33
350
531.000
15:42:33
324
531.000
15:42:33
411
531.000
15:42:33
939
531.000
15:42:33
1427
531.200
15:39:33
1623
531.400
15:39:33
939
531.600
15:39:22
709
531.800
15:38:04
85
531.800
15:38:04
198
531.800
15:38:04
939
531.800
15:38:04
939
531.800
15:38:04
304
531.800
15:38:04
279
531.800
15:37:52
366
531.800
15:37:52
939
531.800
15:37:52
131
531.800
15:37:52
157
531.800
15:37:52
1435
531.200
15:36:11
939
531.400
15:34:11
1416
531.600
15:33:36
939
531.800
15:32:42
939
531.800
15:32:30
243
531.800
15:32:30
1548
531.800
15:31:20
939
532.000
15:31:18
199
532.000
15:31:18
192
532.000
15:31:18
182
531.800
15:28:35
754
531.800
15:28:35
871
531.800
15:28:35
281
531.800
15:28:35
939
531.200
15:26:23
177
531.200
15:26:15
1307
531.200
15:26:14
1607
531.000
15:25:14
511
531.000
15:20:14
1033
531.000
15:20:14
1397
531.400
15:19:31
1584
530.600
15:16:35
259
531.000
15:15:29
1252
531.000
15:15:29
498
530.800
15:11:55
879
530.800
15:11:55
1252
530.800
15:11:55
1490
530.800
15:11:55
313
531.000
15:11:55
472
531.000
15:09:00
272
531.000
15:09:00
1507
531.200
15:07:55
481
531.000
15:04:44
59
531.000
15:04:44
714
531.000
15:04:44
244
531.000
15:04:44
1252
531.000
15:04:30
1563
531.000
15:04:30
1664
531.400
15:01:28
406
531.600
15:01:04
206
531.600
15:01:04
7
531.600
15:01:04
706
531.600
15:00:53
1964
531.600
15:00:53
25
531.800
15:00:38
1052
531.800
15:00:05
398
531.600
14:58:34
423
531.600
14:57:43
1001
531.600
14:57:43
314
531.600
14:57:43
168
531.600
14:56:01
770
531.600
14:56:01
834
531.200
14:54:56
834
531.200
14:54:56
834
531.200
14:54:56
834
531.200
14:54:56
834
531.200
14:54:56
834
531.200
14:54:56
834
531.200
14:54:56
1636
530.400
14:52:44
23
530.400
14:52:32
5
530.400
14:52:04
1495
530.200
14:51:51
595
530.200
14:50:35
1066
530.200
14:50:35
826
530.400
14:48:38
697
530.400
14:48:38
120
530.000
14:46:38
220
530.000
14:46:35
1230
530.000
14:45:42
1463
530.200
14:45:12
180
530.200
14:45:12
1001
530.400
14:44:24
731
530.400
14:44:24
1001
530.400
14:44:24
1234
530.200
14:42:35
501
530.200
14:42:35
1158
530.200
14:42:35
1181
530.200
14:39:44
800
530.200
14:39:44
1753
530.200
14:39:44
982
530.400
14:39:33
1001
530.400
14:39:33
792
529.600
14:39:00
696
529.600
14:39:00
1654
529.600
14:35:56
1420
529.800
14:35:56
1521
529.800
|
14:33:56
1510
530.000
14:33:30
597
530.000
14:33:30
335
530.000
14:33:30
32
530.000
14:33:30
35
530.000
14:33:30
708
530.000
14:32:51
305
530.000
14:31:00
1001
530.000
14:31:00
259
530.000
14:29:34
188
530.000
14:29:34
1001
530.000
14:29:34
423
530.000
14:29:34
224
530.000
14:26:40
188
530.000
14:26:40
1001
530.000
14:26:40
95
529.800
14:26:10
1431
529.800
14:26:10
159
530.000
14:25:44
387
530.000
14:25:44
1001
530.000
14:25:44
287
530.000
14:25:44
387
530.000
14:24:04
1001
530.000
14:24:04
244
530.000
14:24:04
612
529.800
14:21:34
514
529.800
14:21:34
538
529.800
14:21:34
291
530.000
14:21:33
1001
530.000
14:21:33
491
529.400
14:10:32
976
529.400
14:10:32
659
529.800
14:08:34
1001
529.800
14:08:34
165
529.800
14:08:34
829
529.800
14:03:05
24
529.800
14:03:05
541
529.800
14:03:05
114
530.000
14:01:16
1278
530.000
14:01:16
1001
530.200
14:01:09
489
530.200
14:01:09
321
530.200
14:00:55
1001
530.200
14:00:55
262
530.000
14:00:00
347
530.200
13:57:46
1627
530.400
13:57:46
399
530.000
13:56:39
709
530.000
13:56:39
549
530.200
|
13:51:31
846
530.200
13:51:31
1437
530.200
13:47:40
188
530.200
13:47:40
1358
530.000
13:45:49
257
530.000
13:45:49
555
530.200
13:44:24
800
530.200
13:44:24
891
530.200
13:44:24
1355
530.000
13:43:27
246
530.800
13:39:36
115
530.800
13:39:36
96
530.800
13:39:36
270
530.800
13:39:36
800
530.800
13:39:36
223
530.800
13:39:36
800
530.800
13:39:36
203
530.600
13:35:45
800
530.600
13:35:45
1643
530.200
13:32:08
2
530.200
13:32:08
761
530.200
13:32:08
401
530.200
13:32:08
593
530.200
13:32:08
349
530.400
13:32:07
114
530.400
13:32:07
95
530.400
13:32:07
267
530.400
13:32:07
92
530.400
13:32:07
201
530.400
13:32:07
152
530.200
13:30:50
1371
530.200
13:29:32
123
530.400
13:29:26
102
530.400
13:29:26
287
530.400
13:29:26
287
530.400
13:29:26
1583
530.200
13:26:19
25
530.400
13:26:04
233
530.400
13:26:04
311
530.400
13:26:04
78
530.200
13:24:47
223
530.200
13:24:47
197
530.200
13:24:44
84
530.200
13:24:44
198
530.200
13:24:44
281
530.200
13:24:31
369
530.000
13:21:03
681
530.000
13:15:31
399
530.000
13:15:31
800
530.200
13:15:04
467
530.200
13:14:51
116
530.200
13:14:51
97
530.200
13:14:51
271
530.200
13:14:51
800
530.000
13:10:33
1730
529.800
13:09:40
3093
530.000
13:09:40
1373
530.000
13:09:40
196
530.000
13:09:40
1494
528.600
12:58:12
1535
529.400
12:57:50
1403
529.400
12:52:32
127
529.400
12:50:05
129
529.400
12:45:10
911
529.600
12:35:10
590
529.600
12:35:10
1524
529.800
12:31:11
402
530.200
12:31:04
193
530.200
12:31:04
18
530.200
12:31:04
1495
530.000
12:20:20
563
530.200
12:10:38
1064
530.200
12:10:38
120
530.400
12:04:57
1369
530.400
12:04:57
284
530.600
12:00:26
1273
530.600
12:00:26
1555
530.800
11:56:43
708
531.000
11:56:11
795
531.000
11:56:11
1397
531.200
11:55:04
150
531.000
11:44:14
1852
531.000
11:44:14
1427
531.200
11:43:28
1005
531.800
11:39:48
542
531.800
11:39:48
1255
532.000
11:36:38
667
532.000
11:36:38
1406
532.200
11:35:29
335
532.200
11:35:29
1562
532.400
11:31:37
714
532.200
11:26:24
806
532.200
11:26:24
1288
531.400
11:17:31
347
531.400
11:17:31
1095
531.800
11:13:20
550
531.800
11:13:20
1437
532.000
11:11:50
1371
532.200
|
11:05:36
205
532.400
11:05:36
853
532.400
11:05:36
1508
532.200
11:04:29
1532
532.200
11:01:31
1398
532.400
10:59:33
1515
532.400
10:56:40
7
532.400
10:56:40
31
532.400
10:56:40
1384
532.600
10:56:33
1142
532.800
10:56:33
235
532.800
10:56:33
16
532.200
10:55:04
139
532.200
10:55:04
53
532.200
10:55:04
1352
532.200
10:53:31
853
532.400
10:52:09
1808
531.800
10:51:43
235
531.800
10:51:43
1463
531.000
10:46:02
682
531.200
10:45:00
1557
530.800
10:36:29
686
530.400
10:33:33
682
530.400
10:33:33
853
530.400
10:33:33
765
530.400
10:33:33
985
529.800
10:23:42
578
529.800
10:23:42
306
529.800
10:19:59
1356
529.800
10:19:59
1412
529.600
10:14:51
1344
530.000
10:10:05
1478
529.800
10:04:05
84
529.800
09:59:40
245
529.800
09:59:40
1191
529.800
09:59:40
2
529.800
09:59:40
1577
529.800
09:59:18
1013
530.000
09:55:50
514
530.000
09:55:50
16
530.000
09:55:50
1595
529.800
09:40:02
1430
529.200
09:24:47
1331
530.200
09:23:20
167
530.200
09:23:20
1658
528.800
09:16:26
1421
529.600
09:11:01
1629
529.400
09:01:55
1269
529.600
09:01:14
480
529.600
09:01:14
127
529.600
08:59:03
16
529.600
08:59:03
1629
528.800
08:43:21
1367
529.600
08:38:27
402
530.400
08:34:03
514
530.400
08:34:03
660
530.400
08:34:03
520
529.200
08:28:55
1066
529.200
08:28:55
354
529.800
08:26:27
1109
529.800
08:26:27
58
528.800
08:19:55
1405
528.800
08:19:55
1535
528.200
08:16:07
342
528.400
08:14:59
1402
528.600
08:14:29
1377
528.600
08:09:43
1406
528.600
08:08:41
1435
529.200
08:05:04
1645
530.200
08:04:04