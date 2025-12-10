Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 10.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
China zieht den Stecker - Lithiumpreis explodiert, Südamerika wird zum Gamechanger
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
10.12.25 | 12:01
6,150 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,1006,15018:24
6,1006,15017:35
PR Newswire
10.12.2025 18:00 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 10

10 December 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 300,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 530.544p. The highest price paid per share was 532.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 528.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0392% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 543,682,476 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 764,618,110. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

738

531.000

16:13:08

255

531.000

16:12:54

55

531.000

16:12:54

212

531.000

16:12:54

596

531.000

16:12:54

1606

530.400

16:12:11

513

530.400

16:12:06

965

530.400

16:12:06

1519

530.400

16:12:06

5924

530.400

16:12:06

1619

530.600

16:08:10

1471

530.800

16:07:25

641

530.800

16:06:20

1101

530.800

16:06:20

381

530.800

16:06:20

250

530.800

16:04:41

208

530.800

16:04:41

584

530.800

16:04:41

195

530.800

16:04:36

234

530.800

16:04:36

453

530.800

16:04:36

360

530.800

16:04:36

1336

530.800

16:04:36

360

530.800

16:04:36

86

530.600

16:02:47

1441

530.600

16:02:45

880

530.800

16:02:45

880

530.800

16:02:45

299

530.800

16:01:45

221

530.800

16:01:45

221

530.800

16:01:45

880

530.800

16:01:45

1499

530.800

16:01:44

1705

530.800

16:01:34

185

530.200

15:59:37

154

530.200

15:59:37

432

530.200

15:59:37

432

530.200

15:59:37

154

530.200

15:59:37

185

530.200

15:59:37

154

530.200

15:59:37

185

530.200

15:59:37

432

530.200

15:59:37

185

530.200

15:59:37

154

530.200

15:59:37

432

530.200

15:59:37

185

530.200

15:59:37

154

530.200

15:59:37

432

530.200

15:59:37

154

530.200

15:59:37

185

530.200

15:59:37

247

530.400

15:57:36

880

530.400

15:57:36

509

530.400

15:57:36

1360

530.600

15:57:36

1442

530.600

15:57:36

721

530.600

15:56:36

202

530.600

15:56:36

477

530.600

15:56:36

1472

530.400

15:55:50

195

530.400

15:53:50

162

530.400

15:53:50

455

530.400

15:53:50

195

530.400

15:53:50

79

530.400

15:53:50

162

530.400

15:53:50

455

530.400

15:53:50

148

530.400

15:53:50

123

530.400

15:53:50

346

530.400

15:53:50

703

530.400

15:53:50

132

530.400

15:53:04

110

530.400

15:53:04

175

530.400

15:53:04

32

530.400

15:53:04

992

530.000

15:52:33

656

530.000

15:51:57

703

530.200

15:51:55

2358

530.200

15:51:55

1635

530.200

15:47:48

1603

530.400

15:47:48

1595

530.400

15:44:36

1392

530.400

15:43:16

95

531.000

15:42:33

350

531.000

15:42:33

324

531.000

15:42:33

411

531.000

15:42:33

939

531.000

15:42:33

1427

531.200

15:39:33

1623

531.400

15:39:33

939

531.600

15:39:22

709

531.800

15:38:04

85

531.800

15:38:04

198

531.800

15:38:04

939

531.800

15:38:04

939

531.800

15:38:04

304

531.800

15:38:04

279

531.800

15:37:52

366

531.800

15:37:52

939

531.800

15:37:52

131

531.800

15:37:52

157

531.800

15:37:52

1435

531.200

15:36:11

939

531.400

15:34:11

1416

531.600

15:33:36

939

531.800

15:32:42

939

531.800

15:32:30

243

531.800

15:32:30

1548

531.800

15:31:20

939

532.000

15:31:18

199

532.000

15:31:18

192

532.000

15:31:18

182

531.800

15:28:35

754

531.800

15:28:35

871

531.800

15:28:35

281

531.800

15:28:35

939

531.200

15:26:23

177

531.200

15:26:15

1307

531.200

15:26:14

1607

531.000

15:25:14

511

531.000

15:20:14

1033

531.000

15:20:14

1397

531.400

15:19:31

1584

530.600

15:16:35

259

531.000

15:15:29

1252

531.000

15:15:29

498

530.800

15:11:55

879

530.800

15:11:55

1252

530.800

15:11:55

1490

530.800

15:11:55

313

531.000

15:11:55

472

531.000

15:09:00

272

531.000

15:09:00

1507

531.200

15:07:55

481

531.000

15:04:44

59

531.000

15:04:44

714

531.000

15:04:44

244

531.000

15:04:44

1252

531.000

15:04:30

1563

531.000

15:04:30

1664

531.400

15:01:28

406

531.600

15:01:04

206

531.600

15:01:04

7

531.600

15:01:04

706

531.600

15:00:53

1964

531.600

15:00:53

25

531.800

15:00:38

1052

531.800

15:00:05

398

531.600

14:58:34

423

531.600

14:57:43

1001

531.600

14:57:43

314

531.600

14:57:43

168

531.600

14:56:01

770

531.600

14:56:01

834

531.200

14:54:56

834

531.200

14:54:56

834

531.200

14:54:56

834

531.200

14:54:56

834

531.200

14:54:56

834

531.200

14:54:56

834

531.200

14:54:56

1636

530.400

14:52:44

23

530.400

14:52:32

5

530.400

14:52:04

1495

530.200

14:51:51

595

530.200

14:50:35

1066

530.200

14:50:35

826

530.400

14:48:38

697

530.400

14:48:38

120

530.000

14:46:38

220

530.000

14:46:35

1230

530.000

14:45:42

1463

530.200

14:45:12

180

530.200

14:45:12

1001

530.400

14:44:24

731

530.400

14:44:24

1001

530.400

14:44:24

1234

530.200

14:42:35

501

530.200

14:42:35

1158

530.200

14:42:35

1181

530.200

14:39:44

800

530.200

14:39:44

1753

530.200

14:39:44

982

530.400

14:39:33

1001

530.400

14:39:33

792

529.600

14:39:00

696

529.600

14:39:00

1654

529.600

14:35:56

1420

529.800

14:35:56

1521

529.800

14:33:56

1510

530.000

14:33:30

597

530.000

14:33:30

335

530.000

14:33:30

32

530.000

14:33:30

35

530.000

14:33:30

708

530.000

14:32:51

305

530.000

14:31:00

1001

530.000

14:31:00

259

530.000

14:29:34

188

530.000

14:29:34

1001

530.000

14:29:34

423

530.000

14:29:34

224

530.000

14:26:40

188

530.000

14:26:40

1001

530.000

14:26:40

95

529.800

14:26:10

1431

529.800

14:26:10

159

530.000

14:25:44

387

530.000

14:25:44

1001

530.000

14:25:44

287

530.000

14:25:44

387

530.000

14:24:04

1001

530.000

14:24:04

244

530.000

14:24:04

612

529.800

14:21:34

514

529.800

14:21:34

538

529.800

14:21:34

291

530.000

14:21:33

1001

530.000

14:21:33

491

529.400

14:10:32

976

529.400

14:10:32

659

529.800

14:08:34

1001

529.800

14:08:34

165

529.800

14:08:34

829

529.800

14:03:05

24

529.800

14:03:05

541

529.800

14:03:05

114

530.000

14:01:16

1278

530.000

14:01:16

1001

530.200

14:01:09

489

530.200

14:01:09

321

530.200

14:00:55

1001

530.200

14:00:55

262

530.000

14:00:00

347

530.200

13:57:46

1627

530.400

13:57:46

399

530.000

13:56:39

709

530.000

13:56:39

549

530.200

13:51:31

846

530.200

13:51:31

1437

530.200

13:47:40

188

530.200

13:47:40

1358

530.000

13:45:49

257

530.000

13:45:49

555

530.200

13:44:24

800

530.200

13:44:24

891

530.200

13:44:24

1355

530.000

13:43:27

246

530.800

13:39:36

115

530.800

13:39:36

96

530.800

13:39:36

270

530.800

13:39:36

800

530.800

13:39:36

223

530.800

13:39:36

800

530.800

13:39:36

203

530.600

13:35:45

800

530.600

13:35:45

1643

530.200

13:32:08

2

530.200

13:32:08

761

530.200

13:32:08

401

530.200

13:32:08

593

530.200

13:32:08

349

530.400

13:32:07

114

530.400

13:32:07

95

530.400

13:32:07

267

530.400

13:32:07

92

530.400

13:32:07

201

530.400

13:32:07

152

530.200

13:30:50

1371

530.200

13:29:32

123

530.400

13:29:26

102

530.400

13:29:26

287

530.400

13:29:26

287

530.400

13:29:26

1583

530.200

13:26:19

25

530.400

13:26:04

233

530.400

13:26:04

311

530.400

13:26:04

78

530.200

13:24:47

223

530.200

13:24:47

197

530.200

13:24:44

84

530.200

13:24:44

198

530.200

13:24:44

281

530.200

13:24:31

369

530.000

13:21:03

681

530.000

13:15:31

399

530.000

13:15:31

800

530.200

13:15:04

467

530.200

13:14:51

116

530.200

13:14:51

97

530.200

13:14:51

271

530.200

13:14:51

800

530.000

13:10:33

1730

529.800

13:09:40

3093

530.000

13:09:40

1373

530.000

13:09:40

196

530.000

13:09:40

1494

528.600

12:58:12

1535

529.400

12:57:50

1403

529.400

12:52:32

127

529.400

12:50:05

129

529.400

12:45:10

911

529.600

12:35:10

590

529.600

12:35:10

1524

529.800

12:31:11

402

530.200

12:31:04

193

530.200

12:31:04

18

530.200

12:31:04

1495

530.000

12:20:20

563

530.200

12:10:38

1064

530.200

12:10:38

120

530.400

12:04:57

1369

530.400

12:04:57

284

530.600

12:00:26

1273

530.600

12:00:26

1555

530.800

11:56:43

708

531.000

11:56:11

795

531.000

11:56:11

1397

531.200

11:55:04

150

531.000

11:44:14

1852

531.000

11:44:14

1427

531.200

11:43:28

1005

531.800

11:39:48

542

531.800

11:39:48

1255

532.000

11:36:38

667

532.000

11:36:38

1406

532.200

11:35:29

335

532.200

11:35:29

1562

532.400

11:31:37

714

532.200

11:26:24

806

532.200

11:26:24

1288

531.400

11:17:31

347

531.400

11:17:31

1095

531.800

11:13:20

550

531.800

11:13:20

1437

532.000

11:11:50

1371

532.200

11:05:36

205

532.400

11:05:36

853

532.400

11:05:36

1508

532.200

11:04:29

1532

532.200

11:01:31

1398

532.400

10:59:33

1515

532.400

10:56:40

7

532.400

10:56:40

31

532.400

10:56:40

1384

532.600

10:56:33

1142

532.800

10:56:33

235

532.800

10:56:33

16

532.200

10:55:04

139

532.200

10:55:04

53

532.200

10:55:04

1352

532.200

10:53:31

853

532.400

10:52:09

1808

531.800

10:51:43

235

531.800

10:51:43

1463

531.000

10:46:02

682

531.200

10:45:00

1557

530.800

10:36:29

686

530.400

10:33:33

682

530.400

10:33:33

853

530.400

10:33:33

765

530.400

10:33:33

985

529.800

10:23:42

578

529.800

10:23:42

306

529.800

10:19:59

1356

529.800

10:19:59

1412

529.600

10:14:51

1344

530.000

10:10:05

1478

529.800

10:04:05

84

529.800

09:59:40

245

529.800

09:59:40

1191

529.800

09:59:40

2

529.800

09:59:40

1577

529.800

09:59:18

1013

530.000

09:55:50

514

530.000

09:55:50

16

530.000

09:55:50

1595

529.800

09:40:02

1430

529.200

09:24:47

1331

530.200

09:23:20

167

530.200

09:23:20

1658

528.800

09:16:26

1421

529.600

09:11:01

1629

529.400

09:01:55

1269

529.600

09:01:14

480

529.600

09:01:14

127

529.600

08:59:03

16

529.600

08:59:03

1629

528.800

08:43:21

1367

529.600

08:38:27

402

530.400

08:34:03

514

530.400

08:34:03

660

530.400

08:34:03

520

529.200

08:28:55

1066

529.200

08:28:55

354

529.800

08:26:27

1109

529.800

08:26:27

58

528.800

08:19:55

1405

528.800

08:19:55

1535

528.200

08:16:07

342

528.400

08:14:59

1402

528.600

08:14:29

1377

528.600

08:09:43

1406

528.600

08:08:41

1435

529.200

08:05:04

1645

530.200

08:04:04


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.