WAVESTONE: Declaration according to article 223-16 (AMF)

In accordance with article L.233-8 of commercial law, Wavestone informs its shareholders that as of December 5, 2025, its capital was composed of 24,906,332 shares representing 42,119,381 voting rights according to article 223-11 of the AMF.
The change in the number of voting rights as of December 5 reflects the allocation of double voting rights to the shares issued in December 2023 and delivered to Q_PERIOR shareholders, following the General Meeting that approved the combination between Wavestone and Q_PERIOR.
About Wavestone
Wavestone was founded amid the rise of new technologies and digital innovation, growing with a strong entrepreneurial spirit. Expanding from France and Germany into Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and North America, Wavestone has become a leading consulting partner, supporting the world's largest companies in their most ambitious strategic transformations.
Drawing on expertise at the intersection of technology and business, Wavestone's 6,000 employees deliver a 360° portfolio of high-value, tailored consulting services, from redesigning business models to implementing cutting-edge technologies, while helping clients advance sustainable transitions.
Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and has been certified as a Great Place to Work
