OneMedNet Corporation: OneMedNet Reports Strong Momentum and Industry Excitement at RSNA

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneMedNet Corporation (Nasdaq: ONMD), the leading curator and provider of one of the world's largest regulatory-grade, AI-ready Real-World Data (RWD) network, today announced significant engagement and growing commercial traction following a productive four days at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) Annual Meeting. Throughout the event, it was clear that hospitals, imaging centers, and life sciences innovators are eager to join the OneMedNet Network and utilize its updated iRWD platform, powered by Palantir Foundry.

RSNA 2025 provided clear market validation for OneMedNet across provider and life sciences ecosystems, affirming the Company's strategy amid increasing demand for high-quality, regulatory-grade RWD.

Healthcare providers expressed strong interest in partnering with OneMedNet to derive value from their clinical data assets while supporting diverse patient representation in research, Real-World Evidence (RWE) programs, and observational studies. Attendees highlighted OneMedNet's efficient, straightforward deployment model-a key advantage-along with opportunities for revenue streams through compliant data sharing.

"OneMedNet has consistently demonstrated an exceptional ability to rapidly source the clinical data we require and curate it with precision to our exact specifications. Their speed, data quality, and commitment to regulatory-grade standards are unmatched. This level of execution enables our teams to accelerate evidence generation and focus on delivering meaningful innovation. It's why we continue to return to OneMedNet for our Real-World Data needs-they are a trusted strategic partner in our mission to advance impactful healthcare solutions." says Shahzad Rauf, Chief Strategy Officer, Xylexa

Life sciences companies and AI developers demonstrated keen interest in the next-generation iRWD platform, supported by Palantir Foundry. Key features noted included its ability to provide large-scale, high-fidelity multimodal datasets with speed, comprehensive longitudinal coverage, and strong clinical accuracy. The platform's AI-enabled cohort discovery capabilities - reducing feasibility assessments from weeks to minutes- were identified as a valuable differentiator for research, post-market surveillance, and market access efforts.

"RSNA 2025 confirmed what we've been hearing from the market," said Aaron Green, President & CEO of OneMedNet. "Providers are seeking a reliable, low-effort way to participate in Healthcare innovation and research, while Health Sciences organizations need scalable, regulatory-grade multimodal datasets that are readily discoverable to accelerate product development and time to market for their solutions.. Our platform, built on Palantir Foundry, is addressing these needs effectively."

As OneMedNet continues to grow its provider network, enhance its multimodal data assets, and refine its platform capabilities, the Company remains focused on delivering regulatory-grade RWD at a global scale-supporting faster insights, robust evidence, and better outcomes for life sciences leaders, AI developers, and healthcare providers worldwide.

About OneMedNet Corporation

OneMedNet is revolutionizing how the world unlocks Real-World Data (RWD), harnessing the untapped potential of over 2,130 healthcare sites through its iRWD platform. This isn't just data-it's the lifeblood of innovation, from de-identified medical imaging to electronic health records, fueling breakthroughs for drugmakers, medical device pioneers, and AI visionaries. With a network spanning rare diseases, oncology, cardiology, and beyond, OneMedNet delivers precision insights that redefine patient care and power the next wave of healthcare disruption.

Beyond healthcare OneMedNet's proprietary AI anonymizes data for industries like finance, retail, and telecom, unlocking endless possibilities-rigorously testing production system upgrades, de-risking complex projects, and securely sharing sensitive data by stripping out personal information. Learn more at www.onemednet.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information presently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial and operational performance, debt reductions, and their effect on achieving operational strategies of the company. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of OneMedNet; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; the competitive environment of our business; risks inherent with investing in Digital Assets, including Digital Asset's volatility; and our ability to implement our Digital Asset treasury strategy and its effects on our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations. Our ability to attract new customers and retain existing customers, market awareness and acceptance of enterprise AI solutions in general and our products in particular, the length and unpredictability of our sales cycles and the time and expense required for our sales efforts.

