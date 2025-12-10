Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 10.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
China zieht den Stecker - Lithiumpreis explodiert, Südamerika wird zum Gamechanger
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 863195 | ISIN: FR0000121667 | Ticker-Symbol: ESL
Tradegate
10.12.25 | 19:42
287,80 Euro
+0,91 % +2,60
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
287,60288,1019:59
287,50288,2020:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.12.2025 18:18 Uhr
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EssilorLuxottica joins forces with Fondazione Chips-IT to accelerate the future of smart eyewear

EssilorLuxottica joins forces with Fondazione Chips-IT
to accelerate the future of smart eyewear

Paris, France (10 December 2025) - EssilorLuxottica announces it is joining forces with Fondazione Chips-IT, Italy's research center specializing in advanced integrated-circuit design, during today's presentation of the foundation's 2026-2028 strategic plan. This collaboration aims to further strengthen the Group's leadership in smart eyewear by advancing application-specific chip development within Chips-IT's open-hardware environment, unlocking new levels of customization, optimization and performance. By working closely with Chips-IT engineers and select industry partners, EssilorLuxottica will seek to deliver enhanced capabilities and elevate the next generation of wearables.

Aligned with its open and collaborative approach, EssilorLuxottica plans to release select components of its wearable platforms as open-source hardware. By tapping into shared knowledge, collaborative resources and tools, the partnership is designed to accelerate research and development, inspire new thinking in ultra-low-power electronics, sensors and wearable computing, and push the boundaries of smart eyewear in design, functionality and user experience.

- Realizing the full potential of smart eyewear means reimagining the electronics at its core in a way that truly meets the unique needs of our industry. To deliver on that vision, we've invested over the years in platforms, technologies and advanced sensing capabilities, building from the ground up the foundational components that enable eyewear to deliver seamless and transformative experiences, opening a new era in healthcare, intelligent assistance and immersive digital interaction", commented Francesco Milleri, Chairman and CEO at EssilorLuxottica.

Fondazione Chips-IT is a research and technology organization dedicated to advancing integrated circuit design research across Italy and Europe. Its core mission is to push the boundaries of integrated circuit design, investigating next-generation chip architectures, optimizing electronic design automation workflows and nurturing new design paradigms. Being pivotal point of the Italian semiconductor ecosystem and through collaborative research programs and tailored collaborations, Fondazione Chips-IT empowers researchers, startups, SMEs and corporates with the expertise and infrastructure needed to compete globally and shape a resilient, future-ready semiconductor ecosystem.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.