SMX Public Limited: SMX at NAFRA: A Signal to Recyclers That Industrial Traceability Is Finally Arriving

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / December 10, 2025 / Recyclers live with the consequences of every upstream decision. When manufacturers introduce additives, colorants, and flame retardants into plastics, recyclers inherit the complexity. They are the ones forced to manage contamination, comply with regulations, and absorb the cost of sorting materials that cannot be reliably identified.

Flame-retardant plastics sit at the center of this problem. They are essential for safety but difficult to classify, and they often move straight to disposal because existing technologies cannot separate them with consistent accuracy. That is why SMX's (NASDAQ:SMX) return to the NAFRA forum sends a powerful signal downstream.

Recyclers pay attention when leadership bodies highlight a tool that has solved a longstanding bottleneck. Earlier this year, SMX demonstrated industrial-speed sorting with 99%-100% accuracy, including for carbon-black materials that near-infrared systems routinely miss. That level of performance does not just improve throughput. It changes the economics of entire material categories.

The renewed invitation suggests that NAFRA sees this technology as more than a technical achievement. It is something the industry should understand because it addresses one of the most expensive and persistent challenges recyclers face. For operators working with thin margins and rising compliance costs, the ability to quickly and accurately identify flame-retardant plastics is not incremental. It is transformative.

Unlocking Value That Has Been Lost for Decades

Most recyclers do not dispose of flame-retardant plastics because they want to. They do it because they cannot certify the output. Without reliable identification, these materials cannot enter higher-value streams. They are treated as risk, not opportunity. SMX's system changes that dynamic. By assigning identity at the molecular level and carrying that identity through a digital passport, recyclers gain access to the data required to classify materials with confidence and match them with buyers who need verified input.

This does more than reduce waste. It restores value that has been locked out of the circular economy. When a material can be certified, it can be resold. When it can be resold, it supports additional recovery capacity. When recovery capacity increases, circularity becomes more than a policy goal. It becomes a financial advantage. SMX's accuracy results show that flame-retardant plastics, previously considered too complex to manage efficiently, can be reintroduced into circulation under controlled, verifiable conditions.

NAFRA bringing SMX back into a public-facing industry program broadcasts that reality. It tells recyclers that a solution exists, that it works at the speeds they operate, and that the technology has been validated by the same organizations that shape compliance standards. The message is not that adoption has arrived. The message is that the conversation has entered the stage where recyclers should be paying attention.

The Beginning of a New Operational Baseline

For years, recyclers have relied on patchwork detection systems, manual sorting, and conservative disposal rules that prioritize safety over recovery. These processes were necessary because no scalable alternative existed. SMX introduces a different baseline. Identity is embedded, not inferred. Verification is instantaneous, not approximate. Sorting becomes systematic, not interpretive. This creates a new foundation for how downstream operators can plan, invest, and grow.

The renewed engagement from NAFRA suggests that this baseline may become part of a larger structural shift. When industry leadership bodies begin showcasing a technology, it signals to recyclers that the design of future workflows is changing. Systems built around guesswork are giving way to systems built around precision. Recyclers who adapt early often secure the strongest economic and strategic positions because they understand emerging standards before they become requirements.

Today's invitation brings SMX into that early awareness cycle. It positions the company as part of the next chapter in how recyclers manage flame-retardant materials, comply with evolving policies, and capture value that used to slip through their facilities. For recyclers, this moment should read clearly. Industrial-strength traceability is no longer theoretical. It is taking shape, and the industry leaders are bringing it forward.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

