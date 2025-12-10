Azure Holding Group Corp.: $AZRH Azure Holding Group Completes Acquisition Between Vision Oil and Gas and LDF Energy, Bringing Total Producing and Shut-In Well Count to 1,062 Oil Wells or 0.87% of the Total Well Count in the Tier 1, Tier 2 & Tier 3 West T

MIDLAND, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / December 10, 2025 / Today, Vision Oil And Gas, one of the fastest growing Oil & Gas producers in the Permian Basin, announced it's acquisition of LDF ENERGY, bringing into the company another 135 active wellbores in Winkler County, a fully rebuilt workover rig, over 50 Barrels of Oil Equivalent Per Day, and a Powerhouse Foreman form Kermit - Dwayne Forga in an all stock transaction valued at $4.0M.

This transaction marks the 10th Operator buyout in the Permian Basin for Azure Holding Group this year, and since June 5, 2025 when the company announced it's merger with Vision Oil And Gas.

The company's largest concentration of oil and gas well lie in Cochran County, with 128 actively producing wellbores, and 200 shut-in candidates, Winkler County, with 178 actively producing wells, and 78 shut-in candidates, Crane County with 97 active producers and 34 shut-in candidates, Ward County with 45 active producers and 50 shut-in candidates, Pecos County with 25 active producers and 50 shut-in candidates, Ector County with 6 active producers and 24 shut-in candidates, and Midland County with 12 active producers. (NOTE - that the company has only completed 50 workovers in the past 5 months since it's return to production activities commenced after the merger with Vision Oil And Gas).

This transaction now brings the company's total Producing and Shut-in well count total up to 1,062 oil wells, or 0.87% of the total well count in the TIER 1, TIER 2 & TIER 3 WEST TEXAS PERMIAN BASIN.

Additionally, with the addition of this second workover rig, the company will be able to make real progress towards it's goal of internalizing high cost, mission critical services like workover ringwork, construction, and roustabout work.

The company reaffirms it's production goal target of 1,000 barrels of oil per day by October 31, 2026, as well as it's uplist to the New York Stock Exchange (and eventually a dual list on the Texas Stock Exchange once the liquidity has matured) by October 31, 2026.

"We did it. We assembled the best pureplay later life Permian Basin Operator. Now it is time to show the world what kind of ROCK we just acquired, and what our team is truly capable of. When I purchased Cochran together with my Son RJ, the day before we closed, he and I both had Vision. It is incredible to see our Vision, turn into our whole organization's reality," said Rodolfo Tijerina.

"I'm after 3 things. Number 1 - to build the greatest team to hit the Permian Basin since Diamondback, or Endeavor, Sabinal or Crownrock were getting started. Number 2 - to create incredible shareholder value for our stakeholders. Number 3 - to lower the cost of energy for Americans, nationwide. Together with God, there is nothing that can hold this back from this team accomplishing what we set out to do," said Joshua A. Cohen.

