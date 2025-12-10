

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A large study covering nearly half of France's population found that young and middle-aged adults who received mRNA COVID-19 vaccines were 74 percent less likely to die from COVID-19 than those who were not vaccinated. Surprisingly, vaccinated people were also 25 percent less likely to die from any cause over the next four years.



To reach this conclusion, the researchers looked at data from almost 30 million adults aged 18 to 59 between 2021 and 2025. About 23 million got at least one vaccine dose after France began its mass vaccination campaign in mid-2021, while 6 million remained unvaccinated. Most people received mRNA vaccines from Moderna or Pfizer/BioNTech.



In the four years after vaccination, 0.4 percent of vaccinated people died from any cause, compared with 0.6 percent of unvaccinated people, which means the unvaccinated group had about 50 percent higher overall mortality.



The researchers revealed that the vaccines did not increase the risk of death. However, they also note the study alone cannot prove that vaccination directly caused the lower death rate, as the difference may be due to the vaccine's protection or to other factors such as differences in age, lifestyle, or socio-economic background.



