

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nordson Corp (NDSN) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $151.634 million, or $2.69 per share. This compares with $122.168 million, or $2.12 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Nordson Corp reported adjusted earnings of $171.188 million or $3.03 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.0% to $751.820 million from $744.482 million last year.



Nordson Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $151.634 Mln. vs. $122.168 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.69 vs. $2.12 last year. -Revenue: $751.820 Mln vs. $744.482 Mln last year.



